Fayose's wife threatens husband's enemies with wrath of God

news

Feyisetan Fayose, wife Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has threatened 'enemies' in her husband's government with God's wrath if they do not stop plotting his downfall.

She vowed that God will exposed disgrace the pretentious friends of Fayose's government.

The First Lady was quoted to have said this during a thanksgiving service organised by the state government.

"Every enemy pretending to be a friend close to the government of Ayo Fayose and working against the government, the Lord will expose them with shame this year. Enough is enough," her spokesman, Gbenga Ariyibi, quoted her as saying.

"I want to plead with everyone, don’t hunt for the downfall of this government, don’t even try it.

"God is looking at you, and God is watching. Don’t hunt for the failure of continuity. Why? Because our God is God of continuity, our leader is carrying the unusual grace; if you don’t want to be disgraced, don’t hunt for the downfall of this government, don’t hunt for the failure of continuity, I have said my own.

"It is not him, it’s God through him. Look beyond him, and let’s continue to work together in unity."

According to Mrs Fayose, God revealed to her that her husband would occupy a political position higher than that of a governor.

ALSO READ: 'Buhari is protecting looters in his govt,' Fayose says

She added, "God told me expressly, years back, that he needed Ayo Fayose in Nigeria.

"What brought about this was that, I was praying that the trouble of this man was too much, that I wanted God to take politics away from him, to separate him from politics, that I have had too much.

"But God said, ‘Leave him to me, he is in the hollow of my palm, l need him in Nigeria, it is not only Ekiti. He is just passing through Ekiti State.

"In December 2015, the Lord said that we will have series of victories in 2016 when you are expecting victories prepare for battle.

"In spite of all challenges I held on to His word that I will have series of victory and I continued to ask for God’s Grace. If It had not been for the Lord, we would have lost out: it is not because Fayose is a superman.

"It is just God’s grace. Whoever is not happy with this government, you are contending with God not us. I sincerely congratulate all who stood by us in this government so far."