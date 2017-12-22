news

Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti state has said that the Federal Government is creating scarcity of fuel, so it can justify its plan to increase fuel price to N185 per litre.

Fayose also called on President Buhari to resign if he cannot solve the current fuel crisis in the country.

The Ekiti state Governor also accused the President of doing nothing to alleviate the challenges Nigerians are facing this period.

He said “Already, fuel is being sold officially at between N180 and N200 at petrol stations across the country.

“It is sad that this Buhari’s APC government had to choose this Christmas and New Year period to ground Nigeria with the fuel scarcity that it deliberately orchestrated.

“It is obvious that the president has failed in all ramifications and he needs to do Nigerians a favour by relinquishing the portfolio of minister of petroleum.

“Like I said a few days ago, what the federal government is doing is to create scarcity so that Nigerians will be willing to buy at any price, provided the product is made available.

“It was to achieve this planned increment of petrol pump price that they restricted supply of petrol to NNPC alone.”

Stop punishing Nigerians – PDP tells Buhari

Following reports that fuel price in some states has increased to N300 per litre, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on President Buhari to stop punishing Nigerians.

The spokesman of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan also called on Buhari to solve the fuel challenge that is causing hardship for Nigerians.