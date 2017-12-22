news

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on President Buhari to stop punishing Nigerians.

The party said this following reports of fuel scarcity across various state of the federation.

According to Punch, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said that the price of fuel has risen from N86.50k per litre to as N300 per litre and above.

Ologbondiyan, in his statement, also called on Buhari to solve the fuel challenge that is causing hardship for Nigerians.

He also said “The unbearable fuel situation in the country is completely unacceptable. Mr. President must become up and doing. He should not allow anybody to push him to claim that the issue of fuel scarcity is not under the purview of the Minister of Petroleum Resources.

“When he took office as President of Nigeria and also as the Minister of Petroleum Resources, he was aware that the buck stops at his table.

“Nigerians must not be made to suffer especially at this time of the year when we have the Yuletide and New Year festivities, which come with a lot of activities.

“This is the same APC government that promised that it will make fuel available and affordable. Today, under their deceitful and corrupt watch, fuel has not only become extremely scarce, the price has also risen from where the PDP left it at N86.50k per litre to as high as N300 per litre and above.”

“The effect is that transport fares, running costs, prices of food, medicines and other basic needs have soared beyond the reach of Nigerians, who are now groaning heavily under the hardship of APC misrule,” he added.

Petrol pump price hits N250 per litre

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the price of Petrol in Anambra state has increased, as customers now pay between N250 and N300 per litre.

Efforts by the monitoring team of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) to force marketers to sell at the approved price of N145 per litre, proved abortive, reports say.