Family of rescued Chibok girl commends army's commitment

The family of Salomi Pagu, the Chibok schoolgirl who was rescued by Nigerian troops on Thursday, January 4, 2018, has thanked the Nigerian Army for securing her freedom.

According to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Ayuba Aloson, a relative to Pagu, said her rescue is evidence of the army's commitment to rescuing all the abducted girls.

He said, "I am happy over the development; our abducted daughters are still with their captors. This demonstrates the commitments of the military to the rescue of the girls."

Aloson, who has been displaced by Boko Haram's insurgency and lives in a Maiduguri host community, revealed that four of his nieces who were also abducted are still in captivity.

Pagu was intercepted by troops in Pulka, a village in Borno, on Thursday in the company of another young girl, Jamila Adams, who is about 14 years old with a child.

BBOG confirms Pagu's identity

The Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) activist group that has campaigned relentlessly for the return of the girls confirmed Pagu's identity hours after her rescue was announced.

The group's spokesperson, Sesugh Akume, said, "Our movement is delighted to confirm this news to be true.

"Salomi Pogu; is a daughter of Malam Pogu Yahi from Kaumutahyahi, a village in Kuburmbula ward of Chibok Local Government Area.

"Her parents are currently at an Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Rumirgo village, near Askira-Uba in Borno.

"She is number 15 on the list of missing Chibok girls. This brings the number of our missing girls to 112."

The group could not verify Adams' identity as part of the abducted schoolgirls.

Abduction of Chibok Girls

In April 2014, Boko Haram invaded Government Girls Secondary School in Chibok and kidnapped 276 female students .

After several escapes, rescues, and releases, 112 of the girls are still in captivity of the deadly terrorist group.

Boko Haram menace

Since the insurgency of the terrorist group escalated after a 2009 crackdown by the military, Boko Haram, chiefly under the leadership of Abubakar Shekau, has been responsible for the death of over 20,000 people and the displacement of more than 2.5 million scattered across Internally Displaced Person (IDP) camps across the country and its neighbours.