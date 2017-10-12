Falana accuses Buhari of encouraging Baru to disgrace Kachikwu

Falana also said that it was illegal for Baru to award contracts without the knowledge of Kachikwu, who heads the NNPC board.

Human Rights lawyer, Femi Falana has accused the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Maikanti Baru of illegalities in awarding contracts without the consent of the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu.

The minister had in a petition written to President Muhammadu Buhari accused Baru of $25 billion contract scam, saying the NNPC boss sidelined him and the Corporation and unilaterally awarded the contracts.

Following the leakage of the petition to the public, the President held separate meetings with Kachikwu and Baru to hear their sides of the story.

It was gathered that the presidency looked into the NNPC fact-sheet and found Baru not guilty of any corrupt practices and misconduct.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, October 11, Falana blamed Buhari for allegedly encouraging Baru to treat Kachikwu "with such pompous disdain and arrogance."

"It is pertinent to state, without any fear of contradiction, that by virtue of section three of the NNPC Act the GMD as the chief executive of the corporation shall be responsible for the execution of the policy of the corporation and the day-to-day running of the corporation's activities and its associated services," he said.

"But contrary to the erroneous impression conveyed by the management of the NNPC, there is no conflict whatsoever between the provisions of the NNPC Act and the public procurement Act, 2007 to justify the usurpation of the powers of the NNPC board by the tenders board of the NNPC headed by the GMD.

"Therefore, the unilateral award of multi-billion dollar contracts in the NNPC by Dr. Baru or the tenders board is illegal, null and void in every material particular.

"With respect, the totality of Dr. Baru’s defence was anchored on the mistaken belief that the NNPC Act does not require him to report to the minister of state but to President Buhari in his capacity as the minister of petroleum resources.

"Dr. Baru must have forgotten that upon the removal of Dr. Kachikwu as the NNPC GMD in 2016 the president appointed him as the chairman of the reconstituted Board of the NNPC in line with section 3 of the NNPC Act. Therefore, the decision of Dr. Baru to bypass the chairman of the board in the award of the contracts and appointment of NNPC staff cannot be justified either under the NNPC Act."

ALSO READ: 'Step down as Minister of Petroleum,' Falana tells Buhari

However, Baru and Kachikwu have since reconciled, at least according to a meeting held in Abuja after their separate meetings with the President, where the two of them shook hands cheerfully and took pictures together.