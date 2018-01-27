news

Former militants in the Niger-Delta have warned the Federal Government to stop persecuting former First Lady, Patience Jonathan.

According to Daily Post, Prince Hornby, the spokesman of the ex-militants, the allegations against the former First Lady is aimed at embarrassing Niger-Delta people.

Hornby also said “Non-governmental organisations are for the empowerment of the people. How many first ladies of Nigeria did not have NGOs while in office? How many of them do not own properties?

“Why should Dame Jonathan be the target for harassment and public ridicule? Her NGO’s office complex was demolished without following the due process of the law. This is capable of igniting tension in the Niger Delta.

“The target on Dame Patience Jonathan is aimed at ridiculing the people of the region, which produces the bulk of our nation’s wealth. We are saying that this harassment should stop immediately.

ALSO READ: Unfreeze Patience Jonathan's accounts - Reps tell banks

“We shall no longer tolerate this vindictive fight against our daughter and mother and her family. President Muhammadu Buhari should caution the EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, immediately.”

Patience Jonathan dares EFCC

Responding to allegations that she stole N17b, Mrs. Jonathan dared the EFCC to provide evidence that she stole N17 billion when her husband was President.