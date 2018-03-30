Home > News > Local >

The dinner fundraiser is aimed at raising awareness on the need for voter education among youths in the country.

Aliko Dangote

(Busiiness Day)
Billionaire businessman, Aliko Dangote, Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, and former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili are few of the eminent Nigerians that will be auctioned off to guests at a fundraiser event by Enough Is Enough Nigeria on Sunday, April 15, 2018.

The dinner fundraiser will take place at Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos, and is aimed at raising awareness on the need for voter education among youths in the country to take the right actions which may influence the type of candidates to be voted for in the 2019 general elections.

Other Nigerians that will be auctioned off at the event include Pastor of the  Latter Rain Assembly, Tunde Bakare; founder and Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Sam Adeyemi and his wife and founder of the Real Woman Foundation, Nike Adeyemi; Pastor at Trinity House Ministries International, Ituah Ighodalo and his wife and CEO of event management company Elizabeth R, Ibidunni Ighodalo; as well as popular life coach and wellness mentor, Lanre Olusola.

Others are billionaire entrepreneur, Tonye Cole; CEO of Zapphaire Events, Funke Bucknor; business magnate, Ibukun Awosika; award-winning architect, Jumoke Adenowo; and founder of Murtala Muhammed Foundation, Aisha Oyebode.

Entertainers Innocent Idibia, also known as 2Face Idibia, Olubankole Wellington, also known as Banky W, and Omawumi Megbele; as well as creative photographer, Kelechi Amadi-Obi, and Akin Oyebode will also be auctioned to the guests at the event.

Interested bidders can make their offers for the auction event on the organisation's Light A Candle platform.

Enough Is Enough Nigeria is known to drive campaigns on the power of the citizenry and the need to educate the populace on ways to hold the government accountable for its decisions.

