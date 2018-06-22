24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested the Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe, the lawmaker representing Abia South.

Abaribe was arrested in Abuja on Friday, June 22, 2018, at a popular hotel located at Maitama District, Punch reports.

The PDP lawmaker did not respond to calls put across to him by Pulse.

Abaribe stood surety for Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the secessionist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The court has demanded Abaribe to produce Kanu after the IPOB disappeared shortly before his date in court.

The Abia lawmaker has been a critic of the Buhari administration in recent times.