Dino Melaye in trouble for framing Gov Bello's aide in attempt on life

news

Senator Dino Melaye has ran into troubled waters for allegedly giving false information over the assassination attempt on his life on April 17, 2017.

The Kogi Senator representing East Senatorial District, has been dragged before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Maitama by the office of the Attorney General of the Federation.

In a two-count charge marked: CR/106/18, which was filed on January 31, 2018, Melaye is accused of falsely incriminating Governor Yahaya Bello's aide as well as making false statement of facts in a phone conversation.

The 2-count charge

In the first count, Melaye is accused of falsely incriminating the Chief of Staff to Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, Edward Onoja David, in his assassination attempt claim.

The Senator was accused of deliberately giving false information to the police to frame Edward Onoja David as the mastermind of the assassination attempt on him at his hometown in Ayetoro-Gbede in Kogi State on April 17, 2017.

According to the charge, the police discovered the alleged falsehood in Melaye’s claim while investigating the Senator’s allegation of attempted to assassination on his life.

In the second count, Melaye was accused of making false statement of facts in a phone conversation with Mohammed Abubakar, son of the late ex-governor of Kogi State Abubakar Audu, with the intention of harming the reputation of David.

The first of the two counts read, “That you, Senator Dino Melaye, male, of the Senate, National Assembly, Three Arms Zone, Abuja, on or about the month of April 2017 at the Police Force Headquarters, Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court in the cause of an investigation into the alleged assassination attempt on you, sometimes in April 2017, you gave information to the police stating that one Mr. Edward Onoja David (Chief of Staff to the Governor of Kogi State) did mastermind the attack with intent to convict him for the offence which statement you either knew or believe to be false and you thereby committed an offence punishable under section 140 of the Penal Code Law, Cap. 89, Laws of Northern Nigeria, 1963.”

Likeable Punishment

In the charge, Melaye’s alleged offences are said to be punishable under sections 140 and 393 of the Peal Code Law, Cap. 89, Laws of Northern Nigeria, 1963.

The Senator, who is currently enmeshed in several legal suits will have to defend his innocence in the fresh suit filed by the office of the Attorney General of the Federation.

ALSO READ: Dino Melaye escapes assassination attempt in Lokoja

Melaye escapes alleged attempted assassination

Senator Melaye took to his Twitter handle (@dino_melaye) to narrate what had transpired in a series of tweets while in Lokoja.

"Two of my vehicles seveally damaged with gunshots. Told one of the commissioners to Bello and LG caretaker chairman moved one of my cars," he started.

He accused the troublemakers of being government-sponsored, tweeting, "Attackers are Govt house police with some criminals accompanied by lokoja caretaker chairman & one Abduullahi Dollar who is SA political"

The senator further claimed that two people were wounded in the clash claiming it was an assassination attempt, "Just escaped another assassination in lokoja. Cant say if anyone died but 2 people with gun wound are presently receiving treatment at DSS.."

ALSO READ: Melaye caught on tape framing Gov Yahaya's aide

He continued, "A car was burnt to ashes.

"I can not be muted. I must continue to speak for the traumatised civil servants and Pensioners of kogi State"

An hour later, Melaye started tweeting again, thanking the Department of State Services (DSS) for saving his life, "There was serious exchange of gun shots between d DSS,policemen and Govt assassins.DSS I thank u for saving my life after God."