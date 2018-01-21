Home > News > Local >

Contractor completes work on Apapa marine beach bridge

In Lagos State Contractor completes work on Apapa marine beach bridge

Mr Ghassan Kaadi of Buildwell Plants and Equipment Industries Ltd, the project contractor, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday that rehabilitation works on the bridge has been completed.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Fashola says FG owes contractors N2.7 trillion play

Minister for Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola

(Guardian)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Rehabilitation works on the Apapa Marine Beach Bridge has been completed and is now ready for use, the project contractor and the supervising engineer told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Mr Ghassan Kaadi of Buildwell Plants and Equipment Industries Ltd, the project contractor, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday that rehabilitation works on the bridge has been completed.

Construction materials and equipment have been moved out of the project yard under the bridge in Apapa.

We completed work on the bridge and opened it to traffic in November and we moved out of site first week of December, 2017.

“The portion we worked on is very good and strong. The Marine Beach Bridge is now stable and safe for use. The Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing (FMPWH) is coming next week to inspect the bridge,’’ Kaadi said.

Also, Mrs Bola Suleiman, FMPWH engineer supervising the project, had also told NAN that the work on the bridge has been completed.

Suleiman added that “the contractor has demobilised from site’’ after completing the project.

He gave the assurance that the bridge was safe and strong for use.

NAN reports that the Marine Beach Bridge was damaged by fire about 11 years ago but contract for repair of the bridge was awarded in 2012.

However, due to paucity of funds, the contractor abandoned site.

A portion of the bridge caved in exposing iron roads on the bridge in August, 2016 raising fears of collapse.

The Minister of PWH, Mr Babatunde Fashola, inspected the bridge and re-award contract for its repair.

The Marine Beach Bridge was captured in the 2017 budget and the contractor on the project moved to site on March 5, 2017 resulting in partial closure of the bridge for repairs.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Obasanjo You must step on the toes of your friends – Ex-President tells...bullet
2 Polio Bill Gates, wife to pay off Nigeria’s $76M dues to Japanbullet
3 In Nasarawa Govt suspends school principal, teachers for flogging...bullet

Related Articles

Fashola FG to involve more Nigerians in meter manufacturing - Minister
Politics FEC approved spending N5.4 billion on just one road
Fashola Minister says FG owes contractors N2.7 trillion
National Blackout Here’s why you had to use the candle last night
National Blackout TCN, GENCOS working to restore operation on national transmission grid
Buhari President's documentary is an insult on Nigerians - Kayode Ogundamisi
In Lagos Govt begins 8-day non-stop Fiesta
2018 Prophesy Neither APC nor PDP can put things in order - Primate Elijah Ayodele
Pulse List 2017 10 Most controversial Nigerian politicians of 2017

Local

Helicopter loaded with arms reportedly lands in Taraba
In Taraba Helicopter loaded with arms reportedly lands in state
Protesting Pensioners
Contributory Pension Scheme Over 25,000 pensioners not on FG payroll
DSS, others blame ISIS for Benue killings
Benue Attacks DSS, others blame ISIS for killings
Nigerians won’t go into the New Year with petrol scarcity – NNPC
Fuel Scarcity NNPC releases 250 trucks to Lagos — Spokesman