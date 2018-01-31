Home > News > Local >

Buhari vows clampdown on killer herdsmen

Buhari 'Killer herdsmen will be fished out and prosecuted,' President vows

President Buhari said he is worried about the heinous killings in the country, especially in Benue State.

President Muhammadu Buhari

(The Presidency)
Amid heightened criticism of the Federal Government on the security  shortfall in the country, especially the Fulani herdsmen crisis,  President Muhammadu Buhari has sounded a note of warning to those behind the killings.

He said government will no longer tolerate senseless killings and kidnapping by hoodlums in any part of the country.

Buhari stated this when he declared open the 9th General Assembly of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria, holding in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

He was represented at the event by the Minister of Interior, Abduraham Dambazau.

He said, "I am very worried and saddened about the persistent killings and kidnappings happening in our country, especially the wastage of innocent lives in different parts of the country by whatever means it is done, particularly in Benue State.

"I have therefore directed that no effort should be spared in identifying and bringing to justice all those that are carrying out the acts.

"I have therefore directed the Chief of Army Staff to relocate to the North East to ensure that the activities of Boko Haram are stopped".

ALSO READ: A defence of Buhari's reaction to Fulani herdsmen crisis

Nigerians have blamed Buhari for the escalation of the herdsmen killings in Benue, Nasarawa and other state, accusing being too docile about the matter.

Obasanjo's Letter

The herdsmen crisis is one among many other burning national issues that has earned the Buhari administration the label of 'failure'.

Last two weeks, former president Olusegun Obasanjo penned an explosive letter to Buhari, highlighting economic failings, nepotism among other lapses as the 'change' the APC-led government delivered to Nigerians so far.

He advised Buhari not to seek re-election in 2019 while calling for a 'Coalition for Nigeria' movement with the aim of getting rid of the two major political parties in the country - APC and PDP.

