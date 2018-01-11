Home > News > Local >

Herdsmen killed 756 in two years under Jonathan – Presidency

  • Published:
President Muhammadu Buhari and Femi Adesina play

President Muhammadu Buhari and Femi Adesina

The Presidency has said Fulani herdsmen killed over  756 people in two years under former president Goodluck Jonathan.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, disclosed these in a video he posted on his Facebook page on Wednesday, January 10, 2018.

Adesina was reacting to the insinuations that the recent spate of killings by herdsmen in Benue and other states is because Buhari is a Fulani man.

ALSO READ: Benue Attacks - Fulani herdsmen defend their actions, say their cows were stolen

He described the opinions as "very unkind", adding that the President would never condone such heinous attacks on fellow human beings just because he is a Fulani man.

Adesina said, "Something that is disturbing that I have heard about it is linking those developments to the fact that a Fulani man is President and so, he is brooking such kind of evil acts.

"I think that is very unkind. And I will try to back my position with statistics.

"In 2013, particularly, there were nine cases of herdsmen invading communities in Benue state alone and more than 190 people were killed.

"In 2014, there were about 16 of such tragic developments with more than 231 people killed. And then there was a change of government in May 2015.

"But between January and May 2015, there were six attacks which left about 335 people dead.

"Now, the question is, during that period, did we have a Fulani president?"

The President's spokesman noted that the herdsmen attacking settlements is something that government must deal with.

He added, "It is the duty of government to preserve the lives of the citizenry. It is the responsibility of government to maintain law and order and that this government is determined to do.

"Therefore, let nobody say that all this is happening because we have a Fulani president.

"We have had many Fulani presidents in the past and this issue of herders and local communities at loggerheads has predated this government.

"But I will just like to appeal to Nigerians that the Muhammadu Buhari government is determined to crack this issue, is determined to get to the bottom of it and it will get done".

Over 70 persons have been reported killed by herdsmen this new year in Benue State alone.

