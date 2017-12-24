Home > News > Local >

Buhari sympathises with Nigerians over fuel scarcity

Fuel Scarcity Buhari sympathises with Nigerians, says it'll be resolved soon

Buhari said that he has directed regulators in the oil and gas industry to step up their surveillance and bring an end to hoarding and price inflation of petroleum products by marketers.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Let's pray for our soldiers fighting Boko Haram, Buhari says in Christmas message play

President Muhammadu Buhari

(Twitter/@Laurestar)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed regret over the lingering fuel scarcity across the country.

He said he sympathises with Nigerians for having "endured needless fuel queues".

In a statement issued on Sunday, December 24, 2017, Buhari assured that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is on top of the situation.

He said he has directed regulators in the oil and gas industry to step up their surveillance and bring an end to hoarding and price inflation of petroleum products by marketers.

The President said, "The fuel scarcity being experienced nationwide is regrettable. I sympathise with all Nigerians, on having to endure needless fuel queues. I'm being regularly briefed, especially on the NNPC's interventions to ensure that there is enough petrol available during this period and beyond.

"I have the NNPC's assurance that the situation will improve significantly over the next few days, as new shipments and supplies are distributed across the country.

"I have also directed the regulators to step up their surveillance and bring an end to hoarding and price inflation by marketers."

He thanked Nigerians for their patience and understanding, assuring that the relevant agencies will continue to provide updates on the situation.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 The Great Hijab Debate Classmates of law school rebel talk to Pulse...bullet
2 Fuel Scarcity NNPC to flood market with petrolbullet
3 Buhari ‘I was shaking when I took over from Jonathan,’ president saysbullet

Related Articles

Fuel Scarcity Fuel now sells at N250 per litre in Enugu
Fuel Scarcity Oil Marketers created fuel scarcity to make profits- SGF
Fuel Scarcity NNPC GMD to meet Buhari Sunday night, insists there is enough petrol supply
Buhari President says nothing about petrol scarcity in Christmas message
Fuel Scarcity APC urge Nigerians to be patient
Fuel Scarcity NNPC to flood market with petrol
Fuel Scarcity APGA asks Buhari to appoint substantive minister, blames scarcity on corruption
Fuel Scarcity 'Vote Buhari out in 2019,' Fayose tells Nigerians

Local

APGA asks Buhari to appoint substantive minister, blames fuel scarcity on corruption
Fuel Scarcity Buhari says situation will improve soon
Kwara Governor wants you to pray for Nigeria at Christmas
Abdulfatah Ahmed Kwara Governor wants you to pray for Nigeria at Christmas
Fuel now sells at N250 per litre in Enugu
Fuel Scarcity Fuel now sells at N250 per litre in Enugu
Boss Gida Mustapha
Fuel Scarcity Oil Marketers created fuel scarcity to make profits- SGF