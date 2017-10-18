Buhari :  President submits 2018-2020 expenditure framework to Reps

Home > News > Local >

Buhari said the decision to submit the MTEF-FSP is in line with the provision of the Fiscal Responsibility Act 2007.

President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari

(Twitter/@NGRPresident)
President Muhammadu Buhari has submitted the 2018-2020 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF-FSP) to the House of Representatives.

The move is to ensure that the 2018 budget is passed timely.

Speaker Yakubu Dogara read the correspondence from Buhari at the plenary session of the House on Tuesday, October 17.

In the letter, Buhari said the decision to submit the MTEF-FSP is in line with the provision of the Fiscal Responsibility Act 2007.

In the same vein, the President on Tuesday expressed his desire to have the national budgeting process thoroughly reformed in a manner that will promote accountability, transparency and professionalism.

He stated this in Abuja while speaking at the summit on inter-governmental/inter-party relations and the budget reform process for sustainable development in Nigeria, organised by the National Institute for Legislative Studies (NILS).

ALSO READ: FG starts 2018 budget process

He was represented at the summit by the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udo Udoma.

He said there cannot be meaningful development in the country if the budget process is not credible.

The President also acknowledged the conflicts between the legislative and executive arms of government, saying they are normal in a democratic setting.

 

