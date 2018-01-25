Home > News > Local >

Buhari meets service chiefs to discuss security challenges

President meets service chiefs to discuss security challenges

The meeting is part of the Federal Government's efforts to solve the country's security crises.

President Muhammadu Buhari

(Daily Trust)
President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in a meeting with service chiefs to get briefed on the country's lingering security challenges.

The meeting, taking place at the Presidential Villa, was disclosed by the president's Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, on his Twitter account (@BashirAhmaad).

He posted, "President Muhammadu Buhari is currently receiving security briefings on the security situation across the country from the service chiefs. The NSA, NIA and Defence Minister in attendance."

 

Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonishakin; Chief of Army Staff ; Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Ibik–Eke Ibns; and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar are all believed to be present at the meeting.

Others in attendance are National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Abubakar, Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan Ali, and the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

Firearms and drugs responsible for violence in Nigeria

Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, believes the upsurge of violence in the country can be blamed on the influx of  firearms as well as drug trafficking and abuse.

The minister disclosed this on Tuesday, January 23, 2018, before a private meeting with heads of the nation's internal security agencies to discuss recent security challenges.

Dambazau said that firearms and drugs have fueled the courage of troublemakers to push ahead with violence all over the country.

