Buhari leaves for UK Monday, holds talks with PM Theresa May

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday leave Abuja for an official visit to United Kingdom, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu disclosed in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.

Shehu stated that the president while in Britain would hold discussions on Nigeria – British relations with Prime Minister Mrs Theresa May, prior to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meetings scheduled for April 18 to 20.

“The President will also meet the Chief Executive Officer of Royal Dutch Plc, Mr Ben van Beurden in connection with Shell and other partners’ plan to invest $15b in Nigeria’s oil industry.

“These investment ventures will lay the foundation for the next 20 years production and domestic gas supply, bringing with it all the attendant benefits both to the economy and the wider society.”

Shehu said that President Buhari would also renew discussions with the Archbishop of Canterbury, The Most Rev. and Rt. Hon. Justin Welby, “a good friend of the President on inter-religious harmony in Nigeria and World-wide.”

He said that further meetings had also been scheduled for the President to see some prominent British and Nigerians residing in Britain.