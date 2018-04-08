Home > News > Local >

Buhari leaves for UK Monday, holds talks with PM Theresa May

Buhari President leaves for UK Monday, holds talks with PM Theresa May

Shehu stated that the president while in Britain would hold discussions on Nigeria – British relations with Prime Minister Mrs Theresa May, prior to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meetings scheduled for April 18 to 20.

  • Published:
President leaves for UK Monday, holds talks with PM Theresa May play

President leaves for UK Monday, holds talks with PM Theresa May

(telegraph)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday leave Abuja for an official visit to United Kingdom, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu disclosed in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.

Shehu stated that the president while in Britain would hold discussions on Nigeria – British relations with Prime Minister Mrs Theresa May, prior to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meetings scheduled for April 18 to 20.

ALSO READ: 2018 budget will be ready in April – Lawmaker

The President will also meet the Chief Executive Officer of Royal Dutch Plc, Mr Ben van Beurden in connection with Shell and other partners’ plan to invest $15b in Nigeria’s oil industry.

“These investment ventures will lay the foundation for the next 20 years production and domestic gas supply, bringing with it all the attendant benefits both to the economy and the wider society.”

Shehu said that President Buhari would also renew discussions with the Archbishop of Canterbury, The Most Rev. and Rt. Hon. Justin Welby, “a good friend of the President on inter-religious harmony in Nigeria and World-wide.”

He said that further meetings had also been scheduled for the President to see some prominent British and Nigerians residing in Britain.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Offa Robbery Attack Police arrest 7 suspectsbullet
2 In Kwara State Robbers attack Offa again, kill policemen, residentsbullet
3 Corruption These 23 names on FG's new looters list will shock youbullet

Related Articles

Buhari President in Daura to condole with the family of late senator Bukar
Buhari President to visit Trump in America after annual leave
Jonathan Ex-president denies knowledge of Cambridge Analytica operation
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Thursday, April 5, 2018]
Pulse Opinion If you worked with Cambridge Analytica in 2015, you screwed up big time
Cambridge Analytica How British company tried to turn voters against Buhari in 2015 election [VIDEO]
Looters List PDP says Presidency has no case against its members
Cambridge Analytica FG investigates attacks on Nigeria
Leah Sharibu Dapchi schoolgirl still in Boko Haram custody reportedly attempted to escape
Jonathan Ex-President urges Nigerians to believe in the country

Local

Zamfara Killings NEMA donates relief materials to deceased families
Orji Kalu arrives Ekiti, describes Fayose as his boy
Orji Kalu Ex-Governor arrives Ekiti, describes Fayose as his boy
Army uncovers suspected killer herdsmen base, arrests native doctor
In Kwara Union urges FG to enhance security, surveillance
A phosphate mine in the Metlaoui mining of Tunisia on March 8, 2018, where production has been disrupted by protests over unemployment and official neglect
In Plateau Police confirm 2 dead in mining collapse