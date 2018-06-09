Buhari leaves for Morocco Sunday, June 10

news

President Muhammadu Buhari will travel to Morocco on Sunday, June 10, 2018, for a two-day official visit.

This was made known in a statement issued on Twitter, by the President’s media aide, Garba Shehu.

Shehu said that the visit is at the invitation of His Royal Majesty, King Mohammed VI.

The presidential spokesman also revealed that the President will discuss on ways that the two countries can strengthen the existing agreements between them.

He said “In Rabat, discussions will focus on strengthening existing agreements on the fertilizer industry, education cooperation, the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline project.

“The visit, which is at the invitation of His Royal Majesty, King Mohammed VI, will see the two leaders discuss socio-economic matters affecting their countries, following prior engagements in December 2016, during the official visit of His Majesty to Nigeria.”

Fertiliser initiative

Also, highlighting the benefits of the country’s relationship with Morocco, Shehu said the partnership on fertiliser processing has led to the revitalisation of 14 fertiliser blending plants.

“It is noteworthy that following the signing of a collaboration agreement between Nigeria and Morocco in December 2016 to revive the abandoned Nigerian fertilizer blending plants, 14 plants have been revitalized so far under the Presidential Fertilizer Initiative (PFI) with a total capacity of 2.3 million MT of NPK fertilizers,” he added.

Garba Shehu also stated that that the Governor of Ebonyi state, Dave Umahi, Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State and other senior government officials will accompany the President on the trip.