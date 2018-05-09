All the times Buhari has flown to London for medical vacation

news

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in London for yet another medical vacation.

The president departed Nigeria on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 and is due back in Nigeria on Saturday, May 12, 2018 if all goes according to plan.

The New York Times writes that: “The president is scheduled to return to Nigeria on Saturday, at which point he will have spent more than 170 days in London on official medical leave since becoming president in 2015”.

Here’s a timeline of Buhari’s health travels:

February 5, 2016

Buhari embarks on a six-day medical vacation to London.

June 6, 2016

Buhari takes to the skies for a 10-day medical vacation.

Presidency says Buhari has to travel to deal with a “persistent ear infection”.

January 19, 2017

Buhari is off to London again on a medical vacation.

February 5, 2017

Buhari writes the national assembly, asks lawmakers to extend his London medical leave.

March 10, 2017

Buhari returns to Nigeria but doesn’t resume work immediately. Presidency says “he’s working from home”.

May 7, 2017

Buhari embarks on trip to London for another medical vacation. He returns after 104 days.

August 19, 2017

Buhari returns to Nigeria and it takes him a while to resume work because rats have reportedly damaged furniture in his office.

Presidency announces he’ll be working from home.

May 8, 2018

Buhari is off to London for “medical review”—another name for a medical vacation.

It is his 5th medical trip since he was inaugurated president on May 29, 2015.

___

In April 2016, Buhari told the nation that he isn't a fan of medical tourism and that he won't encourage the political class to take to the skies for medical reasons either.

“While this administration will not deny anyone of his or her fundamental human rights, we will certainly not encourage expending Nigerian hard-earned resources on any government official seeking medical care abroad, when such can be handled in Nigeria,”Buhari said, according to a statement from the Health Ministry at the time.