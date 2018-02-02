Home > News > Local >

Borno gov releases N1bn for payment of gratuities, allowances

Kashim Shettima Borno Governor releases N1bn for payment of gratuities, allowances

The government urged the workers to reciprocate the gesture and be dedicated to duty. 

  • Published:
Governor Shettima releases N1bn for payment of gratuities, allowances play

Borno State Governor Kashim Shettima

(Daily Trust)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Borno Government said it has released N1 billion for payment of gratuity of retired civil servants in the state.

The Head of Service (HoS), Alhaji Yerima Saleh, disclosed this in a statement issued in Maiduguri on Thursday, February 1, 2018.

He said, "Gov. Kashim Shettima has just approved N1 billion for payment of gratuity to retired civil servants, permanent secretaries and judges as well as arrears of leave transport grant for serving workers.

"This is in addition to the N2 billion approved in 2017, in continuation of payment of allowances to retired and serving members of the state civil service."

The HoS stressed the commitment of the government to provide an enabling working environment and improve workers’ welfare.

ALSO READ: Gov Shettima approves recruitment of 300 fresh graduates

He called on the workers to reciprocate the gesture and be dedicated to duty. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 Fulani Herdsmen Presidency tells us something it hasn't told anyone elsebullet
2 Abiodun Olujimi How Ekiti Senator 'got slapped' in NASS elevatorbullet
3 Politics The unbelievable salary of Nigerian Senators will leave you...bullet

Related Articles

Boko Haram Nigerian Army releases 244 terrorist suspects
Maj. Hassan laid to rest, as Governor Shettima prays for fallen heroes
Buhari President travels to Niger on Monday
Chibok Girls Sheriff says Borno Governor, Shettima, is Boko Haram leader
Shettima Borno state Governor presents 2018 appropriation bill

Local

Senator says Buhari can't grant grazing power
Herdsmen Crisis Senator says Buhari can't grant grazing power
Buhari nominates Edward Adamu as CBN deputy governor
Buhari President nominates Edward Adamu as CBN deputy governor
Herdsmen strike again in Benue, kill policeman, farmer
In Benue State govt increases ransom on wanted notorious killer from N10m to N50m
Scene of a suicide bombing in Borno - photo for illustrative purpose only.
In Borno Police confirm 6 killed, 44 wounded in multiple suicide bomb attacks