The Borno Government said it has released N1 billion for payment of gratuity of retired civil servants in the state.

The Head of Service (HoS), Alhaji Yerima Saleh, disclosed this in a statement issued in Maiduguri on Thursday, February 1, 2018.

He said, "Gov. Kashim Shettima has just approved N1 billion for payment of gratuity to retired civil servants, permanent secretaries and judges as well as arrears of leave transport grant for serving workers.

"This is in addition to the N2 billion approved in 2017, in continuation of payment of allowances to retired and serving members of the state civil service."

The HoS stressed the commitment of the government to provide an enabling working environment and improve workers’ welfare.

He called on the workers to reciprocate the gesture and be dedicated to duty.