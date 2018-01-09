Baru says Nigeria has seen the last days of fuel scarcity

news

The group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Maikanti Baru says the country has seen the last of fuel scarcity.

Nigeria was thrown into an embarrassing situation of fuel scarcity in December 2017, but while speaking at the 2018/2019 crude oil bid opening ceremony on Tuesday, January 9, 2018, Baru attributed the crisis to the "behaviour of a few bad eggs".

The NNPC boss noted that fuel shortage has been dealt with adding that the country would not be experiencing scarcity again .

"I want to assure Nigerians that the fuel shortage has been dealt with," Baru started.

"The fuel shortage was as a result of the activities of some bad eggs in the industry. They caused many Nigerians to celebrate last year Christmas in pain.

"But we have tackled the issue of noncompliance. I'll like to also say that we've seen the last days of fuel scarcity in Nigeria," he announced.

Speaking on the bid, Baru stated there was an increase in the number received this year as compared to that of 2017.

"Last year, we had 244 submission while 254 companies are Crude bidding for the sale of NNPC Equity Oil volumes," Baru said adding that the bid was not for contracts.

He noted that about 2.2 million barrels of crude will be lifted daily by successful bidders.

The general manager, crude oil division of the NNPC, Mele Kyari urged bidders to shun scammers who would approach them for money to influence their bids.

"None of us here has access to these contracts. If you have given money to anyone, please go and collect your money," Kyari said.