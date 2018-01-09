Home > News > Local >

Baru says Nigeria has seen the last days of fuel scarcity

Baru NNPC boss says Nigeria has seen the last days of fuel scarcity

He said the country would not be experiencing fuel scarcity again.

  • Published:
Baru says Nigeria has seen the last days of fuel scarcity play

The Group Managing Director of NNPC, Maikanti Baru

(The Guardian NG)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Maikanti Baru says the country has seen the last of fuel scarcity.

Nigeria was thrown into an embarrassing situation of fuel scarcity in December 2017, but while speaking at the 2018/2019 crude oil bid opening ceremony on Tuesday, January 9, 2018, Baru attributed the crisis to the "behaviour of a few bad eggs".

The NNPC boss noted that fuel shortage has been dealt with adding that the country would not be experiencing scarcity again.

"I want to assure Nigerians that the fuel shortage has been dealt with," Baru started.

"The fuel shortage was as a result of the activities of some bad eggs in the industry. They caused many Nigerians to celebrate last year Christmas in pain.

"But we have tackled the issue of noncompliance. I'll like to also say that we've seen the last days of fuel scarcity in Nigeria," he announced.

Speaking on the bid, Baru stated there was an increase in the number received this year as compared to that of 2017.

"Last year, we had 244 submission while 254 companies are Crude bidding for the sale of NNPC Equity Oil volumes," Baru said adding that the bid was not for contracts.

He noted that about 2.2 million barrels of crude will be lifted daily by successful bidders.

The general manager, crude oil division of the NNPC, Mele Kyari urged bidders to shun scammers who would approach them for money to influence their bids.

"None of us here has access to these contracts. If you have given money to anyone, please go and collect your money," Kyari said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Associate at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics, developmental and investigative journalism. Email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng. Twitter: @Deadlinechic

Top 3

1 Don Wani Here are family pictures of notorious kidnap kingpinbullet
2 Biafra Someone crazier than Nnamdi Kanu will emerge soon – Prophet Iginlabullet
3 Don Wani How kidnapper who killed 22 was gunned down by soldiersbullet

Related Articles

Kachikwu Minister says fuel crisis will end in 2019
Fuel Scarcity Marketers agree to sell petrol at 145 per litre, beg for tax holidays
Fuel Scarcity Kachikwu, Baru to appear before Senate today
Fuel Scarcity We can no longer sell at N145 per litre - oil marketers
Buhari 4 things wrong with president's new year speech
Fuel Scarcity Group demands Baru’s immediate sack
Fuel Scarcity Saraki directs Senate committee to cut short recess, convene meeting

Local

Kwara Gov says no part of State will be neglected
Abdulfatah Ahmed Kwara Gov says no part of State will be neglected
No UN personnel was killed – Army
Boko Haram Troops neutralise terrorist camps, capture high calibre weapons
President Muhammadu Buhari with Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom
Samuel Ortom Gov reports fresh killing of 2 policemen in Benue
Mahmood Yakubu
INEC Commission swears in Mahmuda Isah as REC