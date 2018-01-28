Army says Boko Haram members are fleeing

news

The Nigerian Army has said that Boko Haram members are fleeing their hideouts in the North-East.

The Army also called on Nigerians to report any suspicious movements to security agencies.

According to Daily Post, this was made know to newsmen by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen Sani Usman.

Usman said that the terrorists are on the run, adding that they are might hide in nearby communities.

The Army spokesman also said “Evidently, the fleeing terrorists will want to take cover and begin to filter into isolated communities.

ALSO READ: Female soldiers celebrate deployment to North-East [VIDEO]

“These defeated Boko Haram terrorists in their desperation to remain relevant, may further resort to employment of suicide bombers to inflict pain and terror on innocent and unsuspecting populace.

“In the light of this, communities and peace loving members of the society are advised to be on the lookout for Boko Haram terrorists’ escapees and promptly report any observed strange movements and suspicious persons in their communities, particularly in places of worship, markets, weddings and any other gathering to the relevant security agencies within their localities.”