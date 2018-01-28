Home > News > Local >

Army says Boko Haram members are fleeing

Boko Haram Army says sect members are fleeing

Boko Haram attacks in the North-East have rendered many people homeless.

  • Published:
Army says Boko Haram members are fleeing play

Boko Haram continues to wage attacks in northeastern Nigeria despite government and military claims that the jihadists are a spent force

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Nigerian Army has said that Boko Haram members are fleeing their hideouts in the North-East.

The Army also called on Nigerians to report any suspicious movements to security agencies.

According to Daily Post, this was made know to newsmen by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen Sani Usman.

Usman said that the terrorists are on the run, adding that they are might hide in nearby communities.

The Army spokesman also said “Evidently, the fleeing terrorists will want to take cover and begin to filter into isolated communities.

ALSO READ: Female soldiers celebrate deployment to North-East [VIDEO]

“These defeated Boko Haram terrorists in their desperation to remain relevant, may further resort to employment of suicide bombers to inflict pain and terror on innocent and unsuspecting populace.

“In the light of this, communities and peace loving members of the society are advised to be on the lookout for Boko Haram terrorists’ escapees and promptly report any observed strange movements and suspicious persons in their communities, particularly in places of worship, markets, weddings and any other gathering to the relevant security agencies within their localities.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is an Associate Hub Editor at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Politics The unbelievable salary of Nigerian Senators will leave you in...bullet
2 Babachir Lawal EFCC denies link between Obasanjo's letter and ex-SGF...bullet
3 Boko Haram Female soldiers celebrate deployment to North-East [VIDEO]bullet

Related Articles

Niger Delta Avengers Why militant group just promised Nigeria a "doomed year"
Niger Delta Avengers Militants threaten to resume bombings
In Nigeria Battle for land becomes biggest security challenge
Boko Haram School children donate household items to troops in North-East
Insurgency Troops neutralise 7 terrorists, destroy 11 gun trucks, 12 hilux vehicles
Innocent Chukwuma Innoson Motors boss fails to appear in Lagos court for arraignment
Boko Haram Female soldiers celebrate deployment to North-East [VIDEO]

Local

Car crash.
In Ondo 10 die in road crashes on Ijebu Ode-Ore expressway
World Leprosy Day
World Leprosy Day Cleric cautions against stigmatisation
Okojie has advised President Buhari to quietly retire
Muhammadu Buhari President felicitates with Emeka Wogu at 53
2018 Prophecy: Prophet Nwoko says Buhari will not win in 2019
Juliet Ibekaku-Nwagwu Presidential aide vows to ensure re-election of President Buhari