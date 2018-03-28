Home > News > Local >

APC is a complete disaster - PDP

This is coming after Buhari said the extension of the tenure of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) is illegal.

  • Published:
Prince Uche Secondus was elected PDP Chairman on December 9, 2017

(Punch)
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is a complete disaster.

According to reports, the elongation of the NWC’s tenure was approved by the National Executive Committee (NEC).

In its reaction, the PDP said that the confusion in the APC is as a result of the party’s cluelessness.

According to the party’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, “The confusion in the APC also directly explains why our country has been in shambles in the last three years.There is no way a party which cannot conduct its affairs in a democratic norm will be able to function in government.

“We are therefore not surprised that President Buhari went back to his party’s NEC and ordered members to reverse earlier decisions, which they had claimed conformed with the provisions of their constitution.”

PDP blames APC for Nigeria’s problems

The PDP spokesman also said that the problem in Nigeria is as a result of the gross incompetence of the APC led administration.

Ologbondiyan said “It is amazing that a party, which boasts of belonging to the progressive bent, does not even understand its own rules or the applications thereof. In one breath, the party sought the elongation of tenure for its officials and then in another breath it reversed itself.

“Nigerians are no longer at loss as to the reasons for failure of governance, policy summersaults and gross incompetence that have brought our nation to its knees in the last three years.

ALSO READ: All you need to know about El-Rufai's suspension by APC

“Our takeaway in all these is that the APC is a complete disaster and we urge all democrats still trapped in this sinking ship to immediately exit and join other good-spirited Nigerians in the rebranded and repositioned PDP to make life better for our people."

Meanwhile, the Federal High Court, Abuja, has fixed April 16, to hear a suit challenging the tenure elongation of the National Working Committee (NWC), of the All Progressive Congress (APC), headed by Mr John Oyegun.

