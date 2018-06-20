APC has failed - Shehu Sani

news

Senator Shehu Sani has threatened to leave the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to Vanguard, the Senator said that the party is not treating its members well.

Sani, who said the party is standing on the foundation of injustice, said he will leave if nothing is done to solve matters.

He said this while speaking to his supporters during the Sallah celebrations in Kaduna state.

I will win

The Senator however dismissed insinuations that he will lose elections if he moves to another party.

His words: “I have confidence in whatever political party I contest, I am going to win my election. I am very much convinced about this.

“Since those that vote you into the office are the masses and the masses have since abandoned the bandwagon of people hiding under the cover and pocket of Buhari and re-election.

“I can confirm to you that we are at the departure lounge and that we are waiting for the train to come and pick us and certainly, we are leaving to the next destination without the fear.”

APC has failed

Sani also said that the ruling party has failed in its promise to promote internal democracy.

The Senator also hinted that there are more aggrieved people in the party ready to leave if situations do not improve.

“APC stands on the foundation of injustice as it is to its members. It has not treated its members well, it has failed to live up to its promises and pledges of a transparent internal democracy as a party.

“So, for people like me, we are not going to tolerate or endorse injustices of any kind. We are talking at the national level, still trying to find a solution to the problem, but if a solution is not found within the next few weeks, you would be told of which party we would be going to.

“I can tell you confidently that our goods are now at the departure lounge of the APC and we are leaving the party because we can’t tolerate the embarrassment, but we are still giving the party time.

“It’s not me that will do it alone, but all people who felt that the party has not treated them well and there was not an attempt to address the issue,” he said.