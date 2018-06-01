Home > News > Local >

Fayemi escapes gun shot allegedly fired by policeman in Ekiti

Solid minerals minister Kayode Fayemi wants to return as governor of Ekiti state. play

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi reportedly escaped assassination in the state on Friday, June 1, 2018.

Multiple sources said the Fayemi campaign train was attacked around 5 pm allegedly by a Mobile Policeman in uniform (MOPOL) who was said to have fired a shot aimed at the governorship aspirant.

 

Although Fayemi escaped, the gunshot reportedly hit a former House of Reps member, Hon. Opeyemi Bamidele and two others.

One is said to have died.

Another report by a Twitter user, Ayekooto, said the shooter is a fake policeman.

Bamidele, however, is said to be receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in the state.

The Nigeria Police Force is yet to comment on the incident.

