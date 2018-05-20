Ambode, Otedola, Dangote spend weekend together

Otedola had earlier endorsed the Governor of Lagos state, Akinwunmi Ambode for a second term.
Otedola made this known in post on his Twitter timeline.
He said “With visionary leadership, we can create the Lagos of our dreams. Currently spending my Sunday on a bus ride with Governor @AkinwunmiAmbode and my good friend @AlikoDangote inspecting projects executed by the Lagos State Government and Dangote’s ongoing $16Bn project. #Ote$.”
ALSO READ: Femi Otedola shows us how billionaires do the shaku-shaku
Femi Otedola recently invested $350 million in a power generation company known as Geregu Power plc.
The Oil magnate acquired the company in 2013 through a subsidiary of Forte Oil Plc, Amperion Power Distribution Company Limited.
The billionaire caused a stir on social media, when a picture of him, in a public bus surfaced the internet.
Otedola took a 'Molue' ride from Sango, Ogun State to Agege in Lagos State.
In March 2018, he endorsed the Governor of Lagos state, Akinwunmi Ambode for a second term.
Otedola said that Ambode will make Lagos the third largest economy in Africa if he is given another four years.