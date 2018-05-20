Ambode, Otedola, Dangote spend weekend together

Home > News > Local >

Otedola had earlier endorsed the Governor of Lagos state, Akinwunmi Ambode for a second term.

(Guardian)
Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, Billionaires, Femi Otedola and Aliko Dangote spent the Sunday together inspecting projects executed by the Lagos state government.

Otedola made this known in post on his Twitter timeline.

He said “With visionary leadership, we can create the Lagos of our dreams. Currently spending my Sunday on a bus ride with Governor @AkinwunmiAmbode and my good friend @AlikoDangote inspecting projects executed by the Lagos State Government and Dangote’s ongoing $16Bn project. #Ote$.”

ALSO READ: Femi Otedola shows us how billionaires do the shaku-shaku

Geregu Power plc.

Femi Otedola recently invested $350 million in a power generation company known as Geregu Power plc.

The Oil magnate acquired the company in 2013 through a subsidiary of Forte Oil Plc, Amperion Power Distribution Company Limited.

The billionaire caused a stir on social media, when a picture of him, in a public bus surfaced the internet.

Otedola took a 'Molue' ride from Sango, Ogun State to Agege in Lagos State.

In March 2018, he endorsed the Governor of Lagos state, Akinwunmi Ambode for a second term.

Otedola said that Ambode will make Lagos the third largest economy in Africa if he is given another four years.

