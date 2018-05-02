Home > News > Local >

'70% Imported codeine finds its way into Sambisa forest’

Drug Abuse '70% Codeine syrups find its way into Sambisa forest’

Senate leader says 70% of codeine syrups in Nigeria get into the hands of terrorists in Sambisa Forest.

  • Published:
Senator Ahmad Lawan play Senator Ahmad Lawan says 70% of Codeine syrups in Nigeria find their way into Sambisa forest. (DailyPost)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Senate leader, Ahmad Lawan, says 70 percent of the codeine syrups either produced or imported into Nigeria finds its way into the hands of terrorists in Sambisa Forest.

Speaking at plenary on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, Lawan alleged that some of the security agents fighting Boko Haram in Sambisa forest may be under the influence of Codeine.

Lamenting the increasing cases of drug addiction in the country, Lawan noted that Codeine syrup as the most destructive element in Nigeria aside the killings by terrorists and bandits.

“The federal government of Nigeria, yesterday, officially banned the production and importation of codeine syrup. Codeine syrup is one of the drugs badly abused in Nigeria,” he said.

“Today in Nigeria, there is hardly any family without an addict of some sort. This is the most destructive phenomenon today in Nigeria after the killings by Boko Haram and bandits. Nigeria is supposed to be much more worried about drug addiction today than any other situation.

At the moment, we have millions of this codeine syrup on counters of chemists. We should support our security agencies to clear those that are already on the counters."

The high consumption of codeine among Nigerian youths is a nationwide menace which has reached far north. play

The high consumption of codeine among Nigerian youths is a nationwide menace which has reached far north.

(BBC)

 

While appreciating the Federal Government over the ban of the production and distribution of Codeine syrup in the country, the Yobe lawmaker called for seizure of millions of the syrup still in pharmacies and chemists.

ALSO READ: Emzor suspends production of abused drug after illegal distribution scandal

An information I got this morning is that 70% of the codeine imported into Nigeria finds its way into Sambisa Forest. What that tells us is that we have Boko Haram elements who are using this as well as other addicts using this. We may even have some of our security agents who may be under the influence of drugs.

Therefore, we need to do everything possible to support the authorities to make sure that we minimize, even if we can’t completely eliminate, this scourge that is killing Nigerians,” he added.

A recovering codeine addict is chained while undergoing withdrawal at the Doriye Rehabilitation Centre in Kano play

A recovering codeine addict is chained while undergoing withdrawal at the Doriye Rehabilitation Centre in Kano

(BBC)

 

Sweet-Sweet Codeine

The BBC had on Monday, April 30, 2018, exposed how youths in Nigeria get Codeine syrups not for cough, but for other illicit uses.

The undercover investigative report also exposed the complicity of drug distributors in the problem.

The videos which was greeted with mixed reactions witnessed a ban on the production and importation of codeine syrups in Nigeria.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Associate at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics, developmental and investigative journalism. Email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng. Twitter: @Deadlinechic

Top 3

1 CBN Fire It was a false alarm - Spokesmanbullet
2 Buhari President finally explains comment on lazy Nigerian youthsbullet
3 Buhari President describes Obasanjo's letter as "abusive"bullet

Related Articles

Lifestyle 2 most popular codeine cough drugs wrecking Nigerian youths
Lifestyle Nigeria's First Lady is alarmed with the rise of codeine abuse
Bravery Turns Disaster UNICAL student killed while struggling with masked armed robber
Change Of Fortune Codeine syrup condemns young man to abattoir scavenger in Maiduguri
Codeine Diet Federal government bans importation of cough syrup
Codeine Syrup Emzor suspends production of abused drug after illegal distribution scandal
Aisha Buhari First Lady says codeine diet among young Nigerians is alarming
Lifestyle Emzor Pharmaceuticals suspends distribution of codeine cough drug over abuse
Pulse Opinion Banning codeine isn't what the doctor would have recommended
Lifestyle 3 takeaways from BBC Africa's documentary on codeine abuse in Nigeria

Local

Police drag Melaye to court as he appears on stretcher
Melaye Police drag Senator to court as he appears on stretcher
Kano lecturer denies blaming Igbos for codeine abuse
Codeine Diet Kano lecturer denies blaming Igbos for drug problem
Buhari says more people killed in Zamfara than Benue, Taraba combined
Buhari President says more people killed in Zamfara than Benue, Taraba combined
Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris
Ibrahim Idris Again, IGP shuns Senate summon on Melaye, killings