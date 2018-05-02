news

Senate leader, Ahmad Lawan, says 70 percent of the codeine syrups either produced or imported into Nigeria finds its way into the hands of terrorists in Sambisa Forest.

Speaking at plenary on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, Lawan alleged that some of the security agents fighting Boko Haram in Sambisa forest may be under the influence of Codeine.

Lamenting the increasing cases of drug addiction in the country, Lawan noted that Codeine syrup as the most destructive element in Nigeria aside the killings by terrorists and bandits.

“The federal government of Nigeria, yesterday, officially banned the production and importation of codeine syrup. Codeine syrup is one of the drugs badly abused in Nigeria,” he said.

“Today in Nigeria, there is hardly any family without an addict of some sort. This is the most destructive phenomenon today in Nigeria after the killings by Boko Haram and bandits. Nigeria is supposed to be much more worried about drug addiction today than any other situation.

At the moment, we have millions of this codeine syrup on counters of chemists. We should support our security agencies to clear those that are already on the counters."

While appreciating the Federal Government over the ban of the production and distribution of Codeine syrup in the country, the Yobe lawmaker called for seizure of millions of the syrup still in pharmacies and chemists.

An information I got this morning is that 70% of the codeine imported into Nigeria finds its way into Sambisa Forest. What that tells us is that we have Boko Haram elements who are using this as well as other addicts using this. We may even have some of our security agents who may be under the influence of drugs.

Therefore, we need to do everything possible to support the authorities to make sure that we minimize, even if we can’t completely eliminate, this scourge that is killing Nigerians,” he added.

Sweet-Sweet Codeine

The BBC had on Monday, April 30, 2018, exposed how youths in Nigeria get Codeine syrups not for cough, but for other illicit uses.

The undercover investigative report also exposed the complicity of drug distributors in the problem.

The videos which was greeted with mixed reactions witnessed a ban on the production and importation of codeine syrups in Nigeria.