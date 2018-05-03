5 ways Obasanjo attacked Buhari all over again

news

Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has ripped into President Muhammadu Buhari all over again.

And it only took one event—Buhari’s visit to the United States for bilateral talks with US President Donald Trump--for 'Baba Iyabo' to revert to his pastime.

Let’s just say Obasanjo wasn’t impressed with Buhari and Trump addressing a news conference at the forecourt of the Rose Garden in the White House.

In a statement signed by his spokesperson, Mr. Kehinde Adeyemi, Obasanjo said the following:

1. Obasanjo calls Buhari a failure

Some 'mushroom' blogs ran a story on May Day that said Obasanjo has changed his position on Buhari and would now back the president for a second term.

Obasanjo said that was all fake news.

He also said he can’t be caught endorsing Buhari or changing his mind on the president because the president remains a failure.

“For the record, Obasanjo has not and cannot endorse failure. His position remains as stated in his January 23rd, 2018 statement on the state of the nation.

“Chief Obasanjo sympathises with the plight of those campaigners and supporters of Buhari. He doesn’t believe dishing out fake news that can only be believed by imbeciles will turn black into white”.

2. Obasanjo says Trump now orders Buhari around

Here is how 'Baba Iyabo' puts it:

“President Buhari again bungled another opportunity to self-redeem. No wonder President Trump ordered him in a rather condescending manner to go back home and stop the killings going on in Nigeria!

“We hope now Buhari will heed Trump’s advice which hopefully will be considered non-abusive”.

That last paragraph was a response to Buhari saying he considered Obasanjo’s previous letter to him “abusive” and “insulting”.

3. Obasanjo calls Buhari’s performance in office mediocre

His words were: “The mediocre performance of Buhari cannot be described by anybody as ‘superlative’ even by morons not the least President Obasanjo”.

Interesting.

4. Obasanjo says no one can stop him from continuously calling out Buhari

In other words, Obasanjo says he can’t be gagged.

“Obasanjo will continue to exercise his right to free speech and no amount of hate speech will assuage Nigerians who are in need of a brand new leadership.

“Obasanjo will continue to speak out. He will continue to issue patriotic statements under his signature or cause them to be issued on his behalf under the signature of his media representative, Mr. Kehinde Adeyemi”.

Okay.

At least you now know the name of Chief Obasanjo’s media representative.

5. Obasanjo calls Buhari incompetent

“Chief Obasanjo has only spoken the truth about widening poverty, alienation and social disunity and near disintegration of the country through Buhari’s incompetence”, the statement added.