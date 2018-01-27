Home > News > Local >

100-year-old man, 2 others killed in attack on rural community

In Plateau State 100-year-old man, 2 others killed in attack on rural community

Also killed by the attackers that burnt 10 houses were Hwie Odo, 90, and Gado Kondo, 70.

A 100-year-old man, Ahmadu Hwie, and two others were killed by gunmen that attacked Huke, a rural settlement in Bassa Local Government of Plateau on Saturday.

According to Mr Terna Tyopev, spokesman of the Plateau Police Command, the deceased were killed in their houses by the invaders that stormed the village in the night.

He said that a Police patrol team was moving around Rafi-Bauna in Jebbu-Miango area, when it received a distress call from Huke village.

The team received a report that a gang of armed men, suspected to be Fulani herdsmen, were killing people and burning down houses at Huke village in Miango Chiefdom of Bassa Local Government Area.

“On receipt of the information, the patrol team rushed to the area but could not apprehend the attackers as they took to their heels on sighting our patrol vehicle.

Tyopev said that more security men had been deployed to the area to forestall further attacks.

”The attackers have adopted Guerrilla tactics; they hit and run. What we have done is to deploy more men to ensure a more robust patrol in the affected areas,” he said.

Tyopev said that State Investigation Bureau (SIB) operatives had been deployed to the area to source for information that would lead to the arrest of perpetrators of the persistent attacks. 

