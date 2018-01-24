Wapic-partners-NFF-train-footballers-financial-investment

news

Wapic Insurance has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to be the official insurer of the NFF.

The 5-year deal also covers the Super Eagles, other national teams, and all assets, co-sponsors and official partners of the NFF.

Under the partnership which commences immediately, Wapic will provide comprehensive insurance coverage for all national team players and officials for every match to be played as well as all other events and programs organized by the NFF.

Wapic, as a life insurer, would also be offering advisory services to players on long-term investments to secure their future upon retirement from active football.

The NFF President Amaju Pinnick, in his remarks stated that “we are not just looking for a partner because of money, we want to give our players a life, we want to give them hope and a future. We also want to help them invest their money wisely. Encouraging smart investment among players is important to the NFF, and so, together with Wapic, players will be mentored and influenced towards investment so that they have something to fall back on upon retirement.”

Wapic benefits

This Wapic- NFF partnership is wholly beneficial not only to the NFF, but also to Wapic as football is one of the strongest platform for corporate entities to align with.

For the next five years, Wapic has secured the rights to not only use a composite logo of Wapic & NFF brands, but also to use designations and the NFF logo, images, trademark, clips and footage for merchandising and advertising activities as well as on promotional and marketing materials – Print, TV, Point of Sale (POS), Digital and other media to indicate a sponsorship relationship.

The partnership will see Wapic offer a number of exclusive NFF related benefits to the insuring public. Wapic customers will also be able to tap into a range of match and player exclusive content- highlights, club news and interviews, all of these developments that will appeal to, and be appreciated by customers.

The NFF also appointed Senforce Insurance Brokers as the Official Insurance Brokers under the arrangement. Senforce will provide advisory services to NFF on the best insurance packages to procure and to ensure an effective insurance coverage for the NFF.

The MoU was signed by the President, Nigeria Football Federation, Mr. Amaju Pinnick, and the Managing Director of Wapic, Mrs. Yinka Adekoya, in the presence of other Football Federation dignitaries which included the Independent Chairperson of the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL), Ms. Aisha Falode, the Executive Director, Wapic Insurance, Mr. Olufemi Obaleke, the Chairman, Senforce Insurance Brokers, Mr. Anirejuoritse Ojuyah, the first Vice-President of NFF, Barr. Seyi Akinwunmi, the 2nd Vice-President of NFF, Mr. Shehu Dikko and other distinguished guests.