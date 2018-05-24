HMD Global partners with Techpoint Inspired 2018

news

As part of efforts to encourage technological innovation and motivate tech startups in Nigeria, HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, have thrown their weight behind the 2018 annual Techpoint Inspired conference; billed for May 29, 2018 at Pistis Conference Centre, Lekki/Epe Expressway, Lagos.

Themed, “The Future is now” this year’s event which provides a unique platform for business opportunities and relationship building, is set to assemble industry leaders, founders of tech enabled businesses, startups, tech lovers, and other stakeholders, to explore tech trends that will shape the country’s future.

Olumide Balogun, Head of Marketing at HMD Global West Africa, posits that Nigeria is quick to embrace evolving technology, with the Techpoint Inspired 2018 being able to gather over 5,000 tech enthusiasts a clear evidence of this fact.

“Technology is an enabler that has become the bedrock of the economy and lifestyle across the world, Nigeria being no exception. At HMD Global, we are convinced that technology can enhance the lives of billions of people around the world, which is why we are delighted to be part of a movement such as Techpoint Inspired. Moves like this will help open new frontiers of innovations to move Nigeria into a new level of technology quest,” Balogun says.

The 2018 edition of the Techpoint Inspired conference will feature various presentations and panel sessions, on which Balogun will be speaking alongside, Gbenga Adegbiji, General Manager, MDX-I, MainOne; Amina Sambo-Magaji, National Coordinator, OIIE; Gbenga Sesan, Executive Director, Paradigm Initiative; and Adedeji Olowe, Co-Founder, Open Banking, on “Solving Infrastructure Challenges for Innovation in Nigeria”. The panel discussion will examine the country’s infrastructural gap, how consumers are affected by the challenges and how they can be solved.

The event will feature other discussions such as: The future of work in Nigeria; The consumer, the bank and Fintech; Policy Framework towards sustainable local technology; as well as presentations made by leaders in the industry.

According to the CEO and Founder of Techpint.ng, Adewale Yusuf, the theme of this year’s Techpoint conference, stems out of the fact that we are entering an era where technology would be the backbone of our society. His words, “The future is here. We are on a mission to understand why new technologies such as Blockchain, IoT, Robotics, etc, would matter in the future.”

While expressing gratitude to the sponsors of this year’s event, Yusuf assured that Techpoint will continue to drive its agenda of connecting people to the transformative power of technology, especially as it affects everyday living.

This is a featured post.