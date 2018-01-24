Home > News > Business >

50Cent made over $7M selling album with Bitcoin in 2014

50 Cent Rapper made over $7M selling album with Bitcoin in 2014

50cent reportedly took a chance on Bitcoin years before anyone knew what cryptocurrency even was to sell his album.

50 Cent has made over $7million between 2014 and 2018 when he sold his fifth studio album, "Animal Ambition."

TMZ reports that the rapper, who was born Curtis Jackson, has been unveiled as one of the top American celebs that bought into cryptocurrency business led by Bitcoin earlier than others.

50cent reportedly took a chance on Bitcoin years before anyone knew what cryptocurrency even was, to sell his album but now enjoys the risk as he's been paid off more than 7 million times over.

 

The history

In 2014, 50 decided to accept a fraction of Bitcoin for the sale of his fifth studio album, "Animal Ambition," online.

As at that time when the rapper became the first to accept Bitcoin, his accrued sales were valued at around $662 per bitcoin.

It was further reported that "Animal Ambition" pulled in about 700 Bitcoin in sales totalling over $400,000.

Interestingly, the fund sat dormant in 50's account for years till the value of Bitcoin steadily and astronomically grew in 2017 to over $10,000.

Till 2018, Bitcoin's value has fluctuated between $10k and $12k per coin, hence, 50cent has arguably kept something between $7 million and $8.5 million for four years.

The album "Animal Ambition"

Animal Ambition: (An Untamed Desire to Win) is the fifth studio album 50 Cent.

The rapper also served as executive producer of the album, which was released on June 3, 2014, by G-Unit Records and Caroline Records.

The album produced 11 tracks on the standard edition which were issued as singles prior to the album's release.

The tracks are "Don't Worry 'Bout It", "Hold On", "Pilot", "Smoke", "Hustler", "Chase the Paper", "Everytime I Come Around", "Irregular Heartbeat", "Winners Circle", "Twisted", and "Animal Ambition".

The album features guest appearances from Yo Gotti, Trey Songz, Kidd Kidd, Jadakiss, Mr Probz, Guordan Banks, Prodigy, Schoolboy Q and Styles P.

