Warner Bros. has officially announced that a sequel to "Wonder Woman" is in the works.

The announcement was made on Saturday, July 22, 2017, at the Comic-Con International.

The announcement follows the record breaking box office success of the movie which is currently the third biggest Warner Bros. movie of all time, after "The Dark Knight" and "The Dark Knight Rises."

Directed by Patty Jenkins, "Wonder Woman" is also the highest-grossing live action film by a female director.

Wonder Woman’s next appearance will be in "Justice League" which debuts on November 17. She would make her return alongside Ben Affleck as Batman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash and Ray Fisher as Cyborg.

Directed by Patty Jenkins, the 2017 "Wonder Woman" movie also starred "House of Cards" star Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen, David Thewlis, Ewen Bremner, Danny Huston, Elena Anaya and Saïd Taghmaoui.

At the Comic-Con International, Warner Bros. also announced its upcoming films including "Flashpoint," "Suicide Squad 2," "Justice League Dark," "The Batman," "Batgirl," "Green Lantern Corps" and "Shazam."