Watch episode 5 of Dolapo Oni's Pregnancy Diaries

"My Pregnancy Diaries" Dolapo Oni talks about monitoring spirits in episode 5

Dolapo Oni is documenting her pregnancy experience and in a new episode of her vlog, she discusses monitoring spirits.

Dolapo Oni is pregnant and is documenting her experience in her new vlog, "My Pregnancy Diaries."

In episode three of the web series, Dolapo Oni talks about monitoring spirits.

According to her, she has had people send her messages about her pregnancy.

She further states that she doesn't have a problem with people asking questions, she only wants them to be tactful.

Marcy who got married in August 2015, announced her pregnancy on Sunday, March 26, 2017 via an Instagram post.

"My Pregnancy Series" is her third web series. She is popular for "So You Wanna Get Married" and "The Marcy Project.

