Watch all the performances from the 6th and final The Voice Nigeria Blind Auditions. Do you agree with the judges' decisions? Are you ready for the battles?
And as usual, coaches Yemi Alade, Patoranking, Timi Dakolo and Waje punched the button, each picking up at least a new talent and completing their teams.
Did you miss the exciting episode? Pulse Movies has put together all the performances you should see.
1. Ese Urinrin sings Fergie’s “Big Girls Don’t Cry” and get two chair turns from Patoranking and Waje. She picks Team Pato.
1. Gerald Agwunobi sings “Some Nights” by Fun and gets Yemi, Timi and Patoranking to turn and he picks Team Timi.
2. Happiness Osassumwen sings Rihanna’s “Where Have You Been?” and lands on Team Timi.
3. Kelvin Audu sings Rihanna’s “Take A Bow” and gets all four Coaches hooked! He chooses Team Timi.
4. Sisters Tara and Bella's take on Whitney Houston’s “Heartbreak Hotel” and get Timi to turn at the last minute.
WATCH TARA AND BELLA'S PERFORMANCE
1. Bunmi Oshin sings Rihanna’s “Only Girl In The World)” and is saved by Yemi’s last minute turn.
1. Amarachi Ugoeke sings Katty Perry’s “Wide Awake” and gets two Coaches to turn at the end of the song. She picks Team Waje.
2. Isaac Aloma sings Ruby’s song titled “Okay” and lands on Team Waje.
3.. Daniel James sings Luther Vandross’s classic “Here and Now” and lands on Team Waje
Who was your favourite from this week?