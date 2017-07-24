Home > Movies >

Watch all the performances from the 6th and final The Voice Nigeria Blind Auditions. Do you agree with the judges' decisions? Are you ready for the battles?

  Published:
Tara and Bella's take on Whitney Houston's "Heartbreak Hotel" got them a spot on Team Timi

The blind auditions for the second season of The Voice Nigeria ended on July 23, 2017.

And as usual, coaches Yemi Alade, Patoranking, Timi Dakolo and Waje punched the button, each picking up at least a new talent  and completing their teams.

Did you miss the exciting episode? Pulse Movies has put together all the performances you should see.

play Ese Urinrin

 

Team Patoranking

1. Ese Urinrin sings Fergie’s “Big Girls Don’t Cry” and get two chair turns from Patoranking and Waje. She picks Team Pato.

WATCH ESE'S PERFORMANCE

play
 

Team Timi

1. Gerald Agwunobi sings “Some Nights” by Fun and gets Yemi, Timi and Patoranking to turn and he picks Team Timi.

WATCH GERALD'S PERFORMANCE

2. Happiness Osassumwen sings Rihanna’s “Where Have You Been?” and lands on Team Timi.

WATCH HAPPINESS' PERFORMANCE

3. Kelvin Audu sings Rihanna’s “Take A Bow” and gets all four Coaches hooked! He chooses Team Timi.

WATCH KELVIN'S PERFORMANCE

4. Sisters Tara and Bella's take on Whitney Houston’s “Heartbreak Hotel” and get Timi to turn at the last minute.

WATCH TARA AND BELLA'S PERFORMANCE

play

 

TEAM YEMI ALADE

1. Bunmi Oshin sings Rihanna’s “Only Girl In The World)” and is saved by Yemi’s last minute turn.

WATCH BUNMI'S PERFORMANCE

play

 

TEAM WAJE

1. Amarachi Ugoeke sings Katty Perry’s “Wide Awake” and gets two Coaches to turn at the end of the song. She picks Team Waje.

WATCH AMARACHI'S PERFORMANCE

2. Isaac Aloma sings Ruby’s song titled “Okay” and lands on Team Waje.

WATCH ISAAC'S PERFORMANCE

3.. Daniel James sings Luther Vandross’s classic “Here and Now” and lands on Team Waje

Who was your favourite from this week?

