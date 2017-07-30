Home > Local >

Dogara :  SERAP drags House Speaker to UN over bill to crackdown on CSOs

Dogara SERAP drags House Speaker to UN over bill to crackdown on CSOs

SERAP is seriously concerned that the bill was by far the most dangerous piece of legislation in the country.

  • Published:
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara play

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara

(Paradigm)

Dogara Speaker says Nigeria loses N7T to insecurity on high seas annually
Dogara Comprehensive law on mortgages necessary to address 17 million housing deficits
Dogara Speaker worried Nigerians spend $5bn yearly to fuel generators
Reps Female lawmakers protest at plenary
Wammako Dogara mourns Sokoto rep
Constitution Review House of Reps approves devolution of powers to states
Dogara Speaker condemns calls for Nigeria’s separation
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has sent an appeal to three UN Special Rapporteurs over the National Assembly’s plan to establish a commission that would “crackdown and monitor civil society organisations”.

A statement signed by the executive director of the group Adetokunbo Mumuni on Sunday said SERAP was seriously concerned that the bill was by far the most dangerous piece of legislation in the country.

Mumuni said this was in terms of its reach and devastating consequences not only for the work of civil society but the effective enjoyment of constitutionally and internationally recognised human rights of Nigerians.

He said the bill would adversely affect the country’s civil societies for generations to come and turn them into a government puppets.

He said the urgent appeal was sent to Ms Annalisa Ciampi, Special Rapporteur on the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and of association.

Mumuni said the others were, Mr Michel Forst, Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders and Mr David Kaye, Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression.

He urged the rapporteurs to put pressure on the leadership of the National Assembly particularly the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, to immediately withdraw the repressive bill to establish the commission.

He said the bill sought to monitor, supervise, de-register, and pre-approve all activities by civil society, labour, community based organisations, and the media, in the country.

SERAP called on the Special Rapporteurs to prevail on the Acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, to decline to sign the bill into law.

Mumuni also wants the House of Representatives and the Senate to exercise their legislative powers for good governance and ensure a safe and enabling environment for civil society organizations both in practice and rhetoric.

He urged them to do this in line with the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria as amended and the government’s international human rights obligations and commitments.

“The sole objective of the House of Representatives is to weaken and delegitimise the work of independent and credible civil society.

“If adopted, the bill which is copied from repressive countries, would have a chilling effect not only on expressions of peaceful dissent by the citizens but also on the legitimate work of NGOs.

“It will also affect individual human rights defenders and activists scrutinising corruption in the National Assembly and exposing human rights violations by the government.

“The bill if passed by the National and signed into law by Osinbajo would severely curtail the rights of all Nigerians to freedom of expression and freedom of peaceful assembly and association in the country.’’

Mumuni said the bill was a further path of closing civic space in the country, something witnessed only under military regimes, and has no place in a democratic Nigeria.

He said the bill was entirely unnecessary, as the work of civil society was already sufficiently regulated under existing legislation.

He said the legislations included the Companies and Allied Matters Act, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Act, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) Act and other similar legislation.

He said SERAP was also concerned that the proposed bill was coming at a time the members of the National Assembly were proposing amnesty and immunity for themselves.

He said the quest for immunity was against prosecution for corruption and other economic crimes.

He said the bill would also undermine both section 22 of the 1999 Nigerian constitution and article 13 of the UN Convention against Corruption.

He said these laws gave the media a critical role to ensure that the government, at all levels, is accountable to the citizenry.

Mumuni said the bill would subject Nigerians and civil society to extensive government control and interference negating the very essence of constitutionally and internationally recognized rights to freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly.

He said SERAP believed that independent groups and activists should have space to carry out their human rights and anticorruption work without fear of reprisals, such as losing their registration or being sent prison.

“SERAP is concerned that by proposing this bill, Nigeria’s parliament is trying to immune itself from public criticism and scrutiny.

“If this bill is passed into law, good governance, the rule of law and respect for human rights of Nigerians would become a farce in the country.

“By gagging civil society from criticising the National Assembly and the government, the bill will undercut the rule of law, shrink civic space, and expose vulnerable Nigerians to greater level of injustice and repression.”
Mumuni said without a strong civil society in Nigeria, the problem of high-level official corruption and other cases of violations of human rights would go unaddressed, and perpetrators would continue to enjoy impunity.

ALSO READ: Why did Speaker Dogara make a grown woman cry?

He urged the authorities to rely on existing legislation which already regulate the work of these groups and to urge the National Assembly not to criminalise Nigerians for exercising their rights to freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly.

The bill, which is sponsored by Umar Jibril Deputy Leader, (PDP-Kogi) seeks to establish a commission responsible only to the president and the senate to regulate the activities of CSOs.

Image
  • From left: Deputy Governor of Enugu State, Mrs Cecelia Ezeilo; Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu during PDP Zonal Senatorial Meeting For Enugu West at Awgu LGA of Enugu State on Sunday. 02561/15/5/17/Michael Agada/TA/ICE/NAN 
  • Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu (M) addressing party faithful during PDP Zonal Senatorial Meeting For Enugu West at Awgu LGA of Enugu State on Sunday. 02562/15/5/17/Michael Agada/TA/ICE/NAN 
  • Some members of other political parties who defected to the PDP during the party’s Zonal Senatorial Meeting For Enugu West at Awgu LGA of Enugu State on Sunday. 02563/15/5/17/Michael Agada/TA/ICE/NAN 
  • From left: Chief of Defence Staff, Maj. Gen. Abayomi Olonishakin; Wife of the Acting President, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo; Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, and General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, during a Day Out With God in Abuja. 02564/15/5/17/Sumaila Ejiga /TA/ICE/NAN 
  • Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, and General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, during a Day Out With God in Abuja. 02565/15/5/17/Sumaila Ejiga /TA/ICE/NAN 
  • From left: APC Chieftain, Pa Elias Folorunsho; a beneficiary, Damilola Odunlalu; wife of the Donor; Mrs Olufunmilayo Odeneye; Speaker, Ogun State House of Assembly; Mr Suraj Adekunbi; Member, representing Ijebu Ode/Odogbolu/Ijebu North East Federal Constituency, Rep. Olusegun Odeleye and Ogun state Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Muyiwa Oladipo, at the presentation of working tools to beneficiaries of an Empowerment and Skill Acquisition Programme by Member, House of representatives, by Odeneye in Ijebu Ode on Sunday. 02566/15/5/17/Timothy Adeogodiran/JAU/NAN 
  • Sowing machines, Hairdryers and other tools distributed to beneficiaries of the Empowerment and Skill Acquisition Programme organized by Member, representing Ijebu Ode/Odogbolu/Ijebu North East Federal constituency Rep. Olusegun Odeleye in Ijebu Ode on Sunday. 02567/15/5/17/Timothy Adeogodiran/JAU/NAN 
  • Candidates queuing to gain access intone of the designated halls for the on-going 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examinations (UTME) Computer Based Test at Educational Advancement Centre, Bodija, Ibadan on Monday (15/5/17). 02568/15/5/17/Timothy Adeogodiran/JAU/ICE/NAN 
  • From left: Representative of Lagos state Governor, Mrs Morenikeji Sobajo; Oyo State Chairman of the committee, Alhaji. Olalekan Alli, Secretary to the Ondo State Government, Ifedayo Abegunde and family member, Femi Adebayo at a briefing on the burial of the former military Governor of old Western region, retired Gen. Adeyinka Adebayo) by the committee on his burial in Ibadan on Monday (15/5/17). 02569/15/5/17/Timothy Adeogodiran/JAU/NAN 
  • Sen. Samuel Anyawu (R) Lifting the Imo FA Cup won by his Club Samdaddy FC, at the official reception of the victorious Players in his home Town Ikeduru L.G.A of Imo State on Monday (15/5/17). With him is the Special Assistant to Senate President on Inter Party Affairs, Mr Victor Asams. 02570/15/5/17/ Ikechukwu Iweajunwa/JAU/ICE/NAN 
  • From left: Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Mr Adeyemi Abidemi; Commissioner for Environment, Lagos State, Dr Babatunde Adejare and Special Adviser to the Governor on Environment, Mr Babatunde Hunpe at 2 Day Stakeholders Summit in Lagos (15/5/17) 02548/15/5/2017/Babatunde Atolagbe/TA/ICE/NAN 
  • From left: Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun; Minister of Trade, Investment and Industry, Dr Okechukwu Enelamah and Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo during Economic Council Meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday (15/5/17) . 02549/15/5/2017/Sumaila Ejiga/TA/ICE/NAN 
  • Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo with Minister of Budget and National Planning, Sen Udoma Udo Udoma during Economic Council Meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday (15/5/17) . 02550/15/5/2017/Sumaila Ejiga/TA/ICE/NAN   
  • Minister of Trade, Investment and Industry, Dr. Okechukwu Enelamah; Minister of Finance , Mrs Kemi Adeosun; Minister of Budget and National Planning, Sen Udoma Udo Udoma and Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo during Economic Council Meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday (15/5/17) . 02551/15/5/2017/Sumaila Ejiga/TA/ICE/NAN   
  • From left: Nigeria’s ‎TVC News anchor on “Green Angle Environmental”, Ugochi Oluigbo; founder of Ruff 'n' Tumble, a children's clothing line in Nigeria, Adenike Ogunlesi; the author of a book titled: “Uplevel”, Tale Alimi; and a Nigerian fashion designer, Ejiro Amos-Tafiri, during presentation of Tale Alimi’s book, “Uplevel”, in Lagos. 02552/15/5/2017/Babatunde Atlolagbe/BJO/NAN 
  • From left: Oyo State Commissioner for Health, Dr Azeez Adeduntan; Gov Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State; His Deputy, Chief Moses Adeyemo, Representative of National Women Association of Georgia, Prof, Femi Ajayi and Secretary to Oyo State Government, Alhaji Olalekan Alli, at the inauguration of Free Health Mission and Unveiling of medical equipments as part of activities marking 6th year anniversary of Gov Ajimobi in Ibadan on Monday (15/5/17). 02553/15/5/2017/ Adeogodiran Timothy/EO/ICE/NAN 
  • Gov Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State; Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Chief Moses Adeyemo, Oyo State commissioner for Health, Dr Azeez Adeduntan; Representative of National Women Association of Georgia, Prof. Femi Ajayi; Secretary to Oyo State Government, Alhaji Olalekan Alli and Permanent.Secretary, Oyo State Health Management Board, Dr Biliyaminu Adigun at inauguration of Free Health Mission and unveiling of medical equipments as part of activities marking 6th year anniversary of Gov Ajimobi in Ibadan on Monday (15/5/17) 02554/15/5/17/Timothy Adeogodiran/ICE/NAN 
  • Candidates for JAMB Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) Computer Based Text queuing to gain entrance into the designated halls for the examination at a centre in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State on Monday (15/5/17). 02555/15/5/2017/Anthony Okpu/EO/ICE/NAN 
  • Cleared Candidates for JAMB Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) Computer Based Text writing their examination at a centre in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State on Monday (15/5/17). 02556/15/5/2017/Anthony Okpu/EO/ICE/NAN 
  • An accident scene on Kubwa Road in Abuja on Monday (15/5/17). 02557/15/5/2017/Ernest Okorie/ICE/NAN 
  • Dilapidated State of Community High School, Mowe, in Ogun, on Monday (15/5/17) 02557/15/5/2017/Wasiu Zubair/ICE/NAN 
  • From left: Representative of MedShare International, Mr Ephraim Inameti; Chief Staff Officer, Western Naval Command, Rear Adm. Chris Udofia; Another Representative of MedShare International, Mr Eben Amstrong and Director of Medical Services, Nigerian Navy, Rear Adm. Edwin Enechukwu, at the Opening Ceremony of the MedShare International Biomedical Engineers Training at the Nigerian Navy Reference Hospital, Ojo, in Lagos on Monday (15/5/17). 02558/15/5/2017/Wasiu Zubair/ICE/NAN 
  • From left: Representative of Governor of Kaduna State, Mr Muyiwa Adeleke; Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Chairman, Leadership Newspapers, Mr Sam Nda-Isaiah and Representative of Chairman, Senate Committee on Culture and Tourism, Mr Neda Imasuen at the Annual Round Table on Cultural Orientation in Kaduna on Monday (15/5/17). 02559/15/5/2017/Suleiman Shuaibu/ICE/NAN 
  • Participants at the Annual Round Table on Cultural Orientation in Kaduna on Monday (15/5/17). 02560/15/5/2017/Suleiman Shuaibu/ICE/NAN 
  • From left (Front row): Chairman, Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Rivers’ chapter, Dr Datonye Alasia; the National President of the NMA, Prof. Mike Ogirima; Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers; Deputy Governor, Mrs Ipalibo Harry- Banigo; Vice Chairman of the NMA in Rivers, Dr Obelebra Adebigi and other members of the NMA, during a courtesy visit by the NMA President to Gov. Wike in Port Harcourt on Monday (15/5/17). 02561/15/5/2017/Chidi Ohalete/BJO/NAN 
  • Some fire fighting vehicles procured by Zamfara State Government for distribution to 14 Local Government Areas in the state, which were inaugurated by the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola in Gusau on Monday (14/517). 02562/15/5/2017/Ishaq Tambuwal/BJO/NAN 
  • From left: Speaker, House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara; Senate President Bukola Saraki; the Author of the book, Antidotes for Corruption, the Nigerian Story’, Sen Dino Melaye and Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, during the presentation of a book in Abuja on Monday (15/5/17). 02563/15/5/2017/Hogan-Bassey/ICE/NAN 
  • From left: President, Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Ayuba Wabba; Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen Chris Ngige and Former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan, during the presentation of a book , Titled: Antidotes for Corruption the Nigerian Story, written by Sen Dino Malaye in Abuja on Monday (15/5/17). 02564/15/5/2017/Hogan-Bassey/ICE/NAN  
  • From left: FCT Minister, Malam Mohammed Bello; Senate President Bukola Saraki; Speaker of House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara; Former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan; Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen Chris Ngige; Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu; APC National Organizing Secretary, Sen Osita Izunaso; the Author, Sen Dino Melaye, during the presentation of a book titled: Antidotes for Corruption the Nigerian Story, written by Sen Malaye in Abuja on Monday (15/5/17). 02565/15/5/2017/Hogan-Bassey/ICE/NAN    
  • A cross-section of dignitaries during a book presentation titled: Antidotes for Corruption the Nigerian Story, written by Sen Dino Malaye, in Abuja on Monday (15/5/17). 02566/15/5/2017/Hogan-Bassey/ICE/NAN  
  • Candidates writing the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) Computer Based Test at the JAMB office in Minna on Monday (15/5/17). 02567/15/5/2017/ Mercy Osajiugo/HB/ICE/NAN  
  • From left: Gov Muhammed Abubukar of Bauchi State; Director General, Bauchi State Investment, Alhaji Aminu Musa and Managing Director, Goelo Global Company Ltd, Mr Daniel Orekpo, during the Signing of Mou Between Bauchi State Government and Goelo Global Company in Bauchi on Monday (15/5/17). 03568/15/5/2017/Daji Yake/JAU/NAN 
  • Former President Goodluck Jonathan (R) with the former Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the PDP, Chief Tony Anenih, during the former President’s visit to the Chief Anenih's residence in Abuja on Monday (15/5/17) over the death of his son, Eugene, who reportedly slumped and died while playing Tennis in a club in Lagos on Saturday. 03569/15/5/2017/JONHSON UDEANI/ICE/NAN 
  • From Left: Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Lagos State , Mr Steve Ayorinde, Commissioner for Science and Technology, Mr Olufemi Odubiyi and Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Science and Technology, Rep. Nurudeen Solaja, at the 2017 Ministerial News conference by Lagos-State,Ministry of Science and Technology on the 2nd Year in office of the Gov Akinwumi Ambode in Lagos on Monday (15/5/17) 
  • From Left: Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Lagos State, Mr Steve Ayorinde; Commissioner of Establishments, Training and Pensions, Lagos State, Dr Akintola Benson-Oke and Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Establishments and Training, Rep. Adedayo Famakinwa, at the 2017 Ministerial News conference by Lagos-State,Ministry of Science and Technology on the 2nd Year in office of the Gov Akinwumi Ambode in Lagos on Monday (15/5/17) 03571/15/5/2017/Supo Olasunde/JAU/ICE/NAN 
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Boko Haram Sect releases video of UNIMAID workers begging for their livesbullet
2 Makarfi PDP chairman reportedly involved in an auto crashbullet
3 Lagos State Model College 6 kidnapped Igbonla students regain freedombullet

Local

Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, Governor of Lagos State.
Ambode Gov promises to initiate business-friendly policies
Professor Yemi Osinbajo
Osinbajo Acting President inaugurates airlifting of 2017 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo
Osinbajo Acting President orders search, rescue of abducted oil workers, lecturer in Borno
Mob attacks Senator Shehu Sani
Shehu Sani Mob attacks Senator during press briefing in Kaduna [PHOTOS]