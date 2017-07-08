Home > Local >

Saminu Turaki to spend over 2 months in EFCC's custody

Saminu Turaki Ex-Jigawa gov to spend over 2 months in EFCC's custody

Turaki may be held until at least September 19, 2017 when his case with the EFCC will come up for hearing at the Federal High Court, Dutse.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Saminu Turaki play

Saminu Turaki

(Nairaland)

Saminu Turaki Ex-Jigawa gov reportedly arrested at a book presentation
EFCC Agency raids home of ex-Jigawa governor
Corruption FG's special prosecutors to file charges against 31 ex-governors
Femi Fani-Kayode Ex minister's aide slams EFCC over his continued detention
Buhari ‘Investigate APC campaign funds too,’ PDP tells President
Femi Fani-Kayode EFCC seizes ex-minister’s passport
Doyin Okupe GEJ's ex-aide confirms Metuh was paid N400m before 2015 elections
Fani-Kayode Ex-minister still in detention after meeting bail conditions
PDP Release our members in your custody – Party tells EFCC
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

There are fresh reports that ex-governor of Jigawa State, Saminu Turaki, might be spending a total of 77 days in the EFCC's custody.

According to a report by Premium Times, Turaki, who was arrested on Tuesday, July 4, 2017, might be cooling his heels at the anti-graft agency's custody after he had allegedly evaded arrest for several months.

The report further revealed that Turaki may be held until at least September 19, 2017 when his case with the EFCC will come up for hearing at the Federal High Court, Dutse.

The case, which was adjourned after it last held on May 30, 2017 without Turaki appearing, has seen Justice Sabi’u Yahuza of the Federal High Court, Dutse directing the police and the EFCC to apprehend the former governor on sight and bring him before it.

ALSO READ: Saminu Turaki arrested at a book presentation

The EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, who confirmed the arrest of Mr. Turaki did not provide further information on how long he would be held.

Turaki was arrested at the International Conference Centre, Abuja by operatives of the agency at the launch of a book on the late Zakariya Maimalari, titled: The First Regular Combatant.

Image
  • A cross-section of staff members of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) writing the 2017 promotion examination at the NAN headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday (31/5/17). 02934/31/5/2017/Anthony Alabi/BJO/NAN 
  • A cross-section of staff members of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) writing the 2017 promotion examination at the NAN headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday (31/5/17). 02935/31/5/2017/Anthony Alabi/BJO/NAN 
  • From left: Consultant, Rural Finance Institution Building Programme (RUFIN), Dr Samuel Ereme; Consultant, Business Development and Finance, Mr David Young; and Knowledge Management Officer, International Fund for Agriculture Development (IFAD), Mr Steven Jonckheere, at the RUFIN Project Completion Review Stakeholders Workshop, in Abuja on Wednesday (31/5/17). 02936/31/5/2017/Hogan-Bassey/BJO/NAN  
  • Professor of Agriculture Economics, Faculty of Agriculture, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Prof. Anthonia Achike (R) with a member of the Project Completion Review Team, Dr Steve Ogidan, at the Rural Finance Institution Building Programme, Project Completion Review Stakeholders Workshop, in Abuja on Wednesday (31/5/17). 02937/31/5/2017/Hogan-Bassey/BJO/NAN 
  • From left: Executive Director, Business Development and Treasury Services, Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), Mr Umar Abdullahi; Executive Director, Loans and Mortgage Services, FMBN, Mrs Rahimatu Aliyu; and Managing Director, Mr Ahmed Dangiwa, during a meeting between FMBN, Mortgage Banking Association of Nigeria and Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria, in Abuja on Wednesday (31/5/17). 02938/31//2017/Johnson Udeani/BJO/NAN  
  • From left: Executive Secretary, Mortgage Banking Association of Nigeria (MBAN), Mr Kayode Omotoso; Managing Director, MBAN, Mr Adeniyi Akinlusi; and National President, Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria, Rev. Ugochukwu Chime, during the meeting between FMBN, Mortgage Banking Association of Nigeria and Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria, in Abuja on Wednesday (31/5/17). 02939/31//2017/Johnson Udeani/BJO/NAN 
  • From left: National Security Adviser, retired Maj.-Gen Babagana Monguno; Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita and the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo at the Federal Executive Council Meeting in Abuja on Wednesday (31/5/17). 02940/31/5/2017/Sumaila Ibrahim/EO/ICE/NAN 
  • Cross Section of Ministers Osinbajo at the Federal Executive Council Meeting in Abuja on Wednesday (31/5/17). 02941/31/5/2017/Sumaila Ibrahim/EO/ICE/NAN 
  • Minister of Justice, Abubakar Mallami (SAN) National Security Adviser, retired Maj.-Gen Babagana Monguno and Minister of Communications, Alhaji Adebayo Shittu during Federal Executive Council meeting in Abuja on Wednesday (31/6/17). 02942/31/5/2017/Sumaila Ibrahim/EO/ICE/NAN 
  • From left: First Vice President, National Council of Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Mr Abimbola Ogunbanjo; Chairperson, Moroccan Capital Market Authority, Ms Nezha HayatOscar ; President, African Securities Exchanges Association (ASEA), Mr Oscar Onyema and Chief Executive Officer, Casablanca Stock Exchange, Karim Hajji, at the Capacity Building Seminar in Casablanca, Morocco (31/5/17). 02943/31/5/2017/Babatunde Atolagbe/HB/NAN 
  • Gov Muhammadu Bindow of Adamawa State (L) with Catholic Bishop of Yola Diocese, Bishop Dami Mamza (R) and other dignitaries at the inauguration of Adamawa State Catholic Secretariat in Yola on Wednesday (31/5/17). 02944/31/5/2017/Yakubu Uba/HB/NAN  
  • From left Gov Muhammadu Bindow of Adamawa (2nd L); Bishop Dami Mamza of Yola Catholic Diocese (2nd, R); Bishop Matthew Ndagoso of Kaduna Diocese (L), and other dignitaries at the inauguration of Adamawa State Catholic Secretariat in Yola on Wednesday (31/5/17). 02945/31/5/2017/Yakubu Uba/HB/NAN 
  • From left: Gov Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo state; General Manager, Power and Gas, Siemens, Nasir Giwa and Chief Executive Officer, West Africa Energy, Paul Ocallaghan during the Signing of MoU among Oyo state, Siemens and West Africa Energy companies on alternative power generation in Ibadan on Wednesday (31/05/17). 02946/31/5/2017/Dare Adeogodiran/TA/ICE/NAN 
  • Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu (L) assisted by Gov Nyesom Wike of Rivers while inaugurating the Ulakwo II-Afara-Nihi Road in Etche LGA in Rivers state on Wednesday(31/05/17) With them are: Deputy Governor of Rivers, Mrs Ipalibo Banigo (2nd R) and Former Rivers State Governor, Sir Celestine Omehia (R) 02947/31/5/2017/Chidi Ohalete/TA/ICE/NAN 
  • From left: Representative of the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health, Mr Felix Hugie; Minister of Health Prof. Issac Adewole; and the World Organisation Country representative in Nigeria, Mr Wondi Alemu, during a news conference on the World no Tobacco Day in Abuja on Wednesday (31/5/17). 02948/31/5/2017/Johnson Udeani/NAN 
  • A cross section of Participants during the visit of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) Management to FMBN Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday (31/5/17). 02949/31/5/2017/Ernest Okorie/JAU/NAN 
  • Chief Executive Officer, National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) Prof. Usman Yusuf (4th L); Managing Director, Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, (FMBN), Mr Ahmed Dangiwa (4th R); and other Officials, during the visit of NHIS Management to FMBN in Abuja on Wednesday (31/5/17). 02950/31/5/2017/Ernest Okorie/JAU/NAN 
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Aregbesola 'You descended so low', Davido's family fires back at Osun Govbullet
2 Osinbajo Not backing Acting President was "gross insubordination",...bullet
3 Evans Court fixes July 13 to hear kidnap kingpin's N300m suit...bullet

Local

MKO Abiola
MKO Abiola Joe Okei-Odumakin, others mark 19th anniversary of late politician’s death
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo signing the executive order on Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS) at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja on Thursday, June 29, 2017
Kemi Adeosun Nigerians lose assets trying to conceal them from authorities - says Finance minister
Fashola does the shoki dance during the 2015 election campaign
Fashola, National Assembly Who threw the deadliest punch?
Christian Association of Nigeria Celebrates Chief Olusegun Obasanjo at 80
Obasanjo Ex-President urges Govt, Nigerians to encourage local entrepreneurs