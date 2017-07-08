Saminu Turaki to spend over 2 months in EFCC's custody

There are fresh reports that ex-governor of Jigawa State, Saminu Turaki, might be spending a total of 77 days in the EFCC's custody.

According to a report by Premium Times, Turaki, who was arrested on Tuesday, July 4, 2017, might be cooling his heels at the anti-graft agency's custody after he had allegedly evaded arrest for several months.

The report further revealed that Turaki may be held until at least September 19, 2017 when his case with the EFCC will come up for hearing at the Federal High Court, Dutse.

The case, which was adjourned after it last held on May 30, 2017 without Turaki appearing, has seen Justice Sabi’u Yahuza of the Federal High Court, Dutse directing the police and the EFCC to apprehend the former governor on sight and bring him before it.

ALSO READ: Saminu Turaki arrested at a book presentation

The EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, who confirmed the arrest of Mr. Turaki did not provide further information on how long he would be held.

Turaki was arrested at the International Conference Centre, Abuja by operatives of the agency at the launch of a book on the late Zakariya Maimalari, titled: The First Regular Combatant.