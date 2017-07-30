Chief Bode George, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, has asked Governor Fayose to forgive former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

This is coming after Fayose alleged that OBJ knew about former President Umar Yar’adua's ill health, but insisted on fielding him because he wanted somebody he could control.

The Ekiti state Governor also accused Obasanjo of deliberately frustrating the presidential ambition of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar.

He also said OBJ was angry with George, because the PDP chieftain wanted to become the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) chairman, Punch reports.

In his reaction, George said “My advice to my younger brother in Ekiti State is that it is time for him to forgive and forget and let sleeping dogs lie. He was impeached but God reinstated him as governor after eight years. What more can a man ask for?

“I have always said that my imprisonment was nothing but persecution and I have been vindicated by the highest court in the land.

“I never wanted to become BoT Chairman, so I doubt if that was the reason why I was treated that way. The BoT chairman is chosen from among the elders within the party and not by other organs.”