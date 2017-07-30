Home > Local >

Fayose :  Bode George asks Ekiti Governor to forgive OBJ

Fayose Bode George asks Ekiti Governor to forgive OBJ

Fayose had earlier accused Obasanjo of deliberately frustrating the presidential ambition of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar.

  • Published:
Governor Ayo Fayose play

Governor Ayo Fayose

(Daily Post)

Fayose Governor is a good reason why rich kids should study in Nigeria
Buhari Fayose threatens to release 11 photos of President in terrible shape
Fayose Release our brothers in your custody – MASSOB tells Governor
Buhari Fayose goes to London
Buhari 'Investigate Fayose over comment on President's health', APC tells DSS
Oyegun 'Fayose lacks common sense, decency' - APC Chairman says
Fayose Many countries have been led by youths - Gov
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Chief Bode George, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, has asked Governor Fayose to forgive former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

This is coming after Fayose alleged that OBJ knew about former President Umar Yar’adua's ill health, but insisted on fielding him because he wanted somebody he could control.

The Ekiti state Governor also accused Obasanjo of deliberately frustrating the presidential ambition of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar.

He also said OBJ was angry with George, because the PDP chieftain wanted to become the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) chairman, Punch reports.

In his reaction, George said “My advice to my younger brother in Ekiti State is that it is time for him to forgive and forget and let sleeping dogs lie. He was impeached but God reinstated him as governor after eight years. What more can a man ask for?

“I have always said that my imprisonment was nothing but persecution and I have been vindicated by the highest court in the land.

ALSO READ: 'OBJ is the father of corruption,' Fayose blasts ex-President

“I never wanted to become BoT Chairman, so I doubt if that was the reason why I was treated that way. The BoT chairman is chosen from among the elders within the party and not by other organs.”

Governor Ayo Fayose has constantly maintained that former President Olusegun Obasanjo is the father of corruption in Nigeria.

Image
  • From left: Commisioner for Rural and Community Development, Alhaji Lawal Liman; Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Muttaka Rini; National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Chief John Oyegun and Gov Abdul'aziz Yari of Zamfara State, during the inauguration of Urban Water Scheme Project in Kanwa Community, Zurmi LGA of Zamfara . 02684/21/5/2017/Ishaq Tambuwal/TA/NAN 
  • Gov Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos ( 4th R ) with members of the State House Press Corps (SHPC) at a dinner hosted by the Governor for members of SHPC, during their Bi-Annual Retreat in Lagos on Friday 02698/20/5/2017/Callistus Ewelike/JAU/NAN 
  • Representative of the National Security Adviser, Amb Yusuf Mamman (4th L) Chief Executive Officer, Phase 3 Telecom, Mr Stanley Jegede (5th L) Chairman, State House Press Corps (SHPC) Mr Ubale Musa (6th L) Representative of Lagos State Commissioner for Information, Mr Fola Adeyemi (6th R) Representative of the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Biodun Oladunjoye (4th R) and other members of SHPC at the Bi-Annual Retreat of the House Press Corps in Lagos on Saturday (20/5/17) 02699/20/5/2017/Callistus Ewelike/JAU/NAN 
  • From left: Head Corporate Communications, Phae3 Telecom, Murayo Nwabufo; Chief Executive Officer, Phase 3 Telecom, Mr Stanley Jegede; Chairman, State House Press Corps (SHPC) Mr Ubale Musa; Representative of Lagos State Commissioner for Information, Mr Fola Adeyemi and the Representative of the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Biodun Oladunjoye at the Bi-Anuual Retreat of the House Press Corps in Lagos on Saturday (20/5/17) 0270/20/5/2017/Callistus Ewelike/JAU/NAN  
  • The 82 rescued Chibok School Girls and the 21 rescued by the Federal Government last year, during their reunite in Abuja on Saturday (20/5/17). 02671/20/5/2017/JAU/NAN 
  • The 82 rescued Chibok School Girls and the 21 rescued by the Federal Government last year, during their reunite in Abuja on Saturday (20/5/17). 02672/20/5/2017/JAU/NAN 
  • The 82 rescued Chibok School Girls and the 21 rescued by the Federal Government last year, during their reunite in Abuja on Saturday (20/5/17). 02673/20/5/2017/JAU/NAN 
  • The 82 rescued Chibok School Girls and the 21 rescued by the Federal Government last year, during their reunite in Abuja on Saturday (20/5/17). 02674/20/5/2017/JAU/NAN 
  • The 82 rescued Chibok School Girls and the 21 rescued by the Federal Government last year, during their reunite in Abuja on Saturday (20/5/17). 02675/20/5/2017/JAU/NAN  
  • From left: Member, House of Representatives Adhoc committee on Review of Fuel Price, Mr Chukwukere Ikechukwu; the Chairman, Mr Raphael Igbokwu and Depot Manager, Liquid Buik LTD, Mr Onyekachi Ogbonna, during the Committee over sight visit to Liquid Bulk LTD at Rumuolumeni in Obi/Akpuor Local Government in Rivers state on Saturday (20/5/17). 02675/20/5/2017/Chidi Ohalete/JAU/NAN 
  • Eyo performing at the Traditional Eyo Festival as part of the activities to Mark Lagos at 50 in Lagos on Saturday (20/5/17. 02676/20/5/2017/Sopu Olasunde/JAU/NAN 
  • From Left: Co-Chairman of the Eko at 50, Mr Habeeb Fashinro; Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos; his Wife, Bolanle; APC Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Speaker of the Lagos-State House of Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, at the Traditional Eyo Festival as part of the activities to Mark Lagos at 50 in Lagos on Saturday (20/5/17. 02677/20/5/2017/Sopu Olasunde/JAU/NAN 
  • Obanobhan 111 of Ogbia Kingdom, His Royal Majesty King Dumaro Charlse Owaba (L), handing over endorsement document to President of the Oloibiri Oil and Gas Entrepreneurship Development Initiative, Mrs Faith Wilkinson, during the Endorsement Initiative in his Palace at Babridge Yanagoa Bayelsa on Saturday (20/5/17. 02678/20/5/2017/Tony Okpu/JAU/NAN 
  • Acting President Yemi Osinbajo (L) with the widow of Gen Adeyinka Adebayo, Modupe, at a Funeral Service for Gen. Aeyinka Adebayo at All Saints Anglican Church, Iyin Ekiti, Ekiti state on Saturday on Saturday (20/5/17. 02679/20/5/2017/Timothy Adeogodiran/JAU/NAN 
  • From left: Former Governor of Ogun state, Otunba Gbenga Daniel; former governors of Osun state, Brig.-Gen. Theophilus Bamigboye (rtd), and Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, at a Funeral Service for Gen. Aeyinka Adebayo at All Saints Anglican Church, Iyin Ekiti, Ekiti state on Saturday(20/5/17. 02680/20/5/2017/Timothy Adeogodiran/JAU/NAN 
  • Remains of Gen. Adeyinka Adebayo, during a Funeral Service at All Saints Anglican Church, Iyin Ekiti, Ekiti state on Saturday (20/5/17. 02681/20/5/2017/Timothy Adeogodiran/JAU/NAN 
  • From Left: Wife of the Governor of Ekiti state, Mrs Feyisetan Fayose; Minister of Labour and Employment, Chief Chris Ngige; Gov. Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti and the Acting President Yemi Osibajo, at a Funeral Service for Gen. Aeyinka Adebayo at All Saints Anglican Church, Iyin Ekiti, Ekiti state on Saturday (20/5/17. 02682//20/5/2017/Timothy Adeogodiran/JAU/NAN 
  • Catholic faithful, during a procession at Abuja Archdiocesan Marian Congress/Centenary Celebration in Abuja on Saturday (20/5/17. 02683//20/5/2017/Johnson Udeani/NAN 
  • IGP Ibrahim Idris (L) with the National President of Police Officer’s Wives Association (POWA), Mrs Asmau Idris, during the POWA Meeting and Youth Forum in Abuja on Saturday (20/5/17. 02684//20/5/2017/Johnson Udeani/NAN 
  • One of the rescued Chibok School Girls with her parents during their reunite in Abuja on Saturday (20/5/17. 02685//20/5/2017/JAU/NAN 
  • One of the rescued Chibok School Girls with her Mother during their reunite in Abuja on Saturday (20/5/17. 02686//20/5/2017/JAU/NAN 
  • One of rescued Chibok School Girls with her Mother during their reunite in Abuja on Saturday (20/5/17. 02683//20/5/2017/JAU/NAN 
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is an Associate Hub Editor at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast. He also loves exploring and sharing about the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Lagos State Model College 6 kidnapped Igbonla students regain freedombullet
2 Makarfi PDP chairman reportedly involved in an auto crashbullet
3 In Enugu Biafran War bomb recovered by Police on farmlandbullet

Local

Professor Yemi Osinbajo and President Muhammadu Buhari
Buhari Osinbajo panel asks President to sack Babachir, Oke
Dickson Akor, National Commandant of the Nigerian Peace Corp
Dickson Akor Peace Corps boss denies bribing Senators
Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.
Ganduje Kano Gov. appoints Political Adviser, others
Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA) National Chairman, Malam Mohammed Shitu (in white) and others
In Adamawa APDA holds inaugural meeting, tasks members on 2019 elections