The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has said that there will be no election in the four South-East states in 2019.

Kanu said this during a rally organised by his supporters in Owerri, Imo state on Friday, July 28, 2017.

The IPOB leader also told members of his group that the Governor of Imo, Rochas Okorocha will soon be sacked from the Government House.

He said “We are in the land of Biafra. I have come to Owerri to spread the good news of the coming of Biafra Republic. I don’t want you people to be deceived. Restructuring does not have any meaning and I want you people to go and tell Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

“There is no freedom in Nigeria. All their children are abroad studying and enjoying good environment.

“Only referendum can solve the problems of Nigeria. Power devolution is not the solution. Resource control is not our problem. What we need is Biafra. They are going about deceiving our people in the name of restructuring.

ALSO READ: Anambra people are under my control – Nnamdi Kanu

“I want to say it again. There will be no election in Anambra and there will be no election in 2019, in Igboland. And there will be no election in Imo state.

“Go and tell Rochas Okorocha that I am a child of God. I want you people to tell him that he will leave Government House in 2019 and go back to Jos where he came from. Let him get ready. “

Nnamdi Kanu also told his supporters that he is ready to die for Biafra.