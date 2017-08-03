Home > Local >

Smart City Initiative Lagos bus conductors to start wearing uniforms, name-tags today

This was revealed to newsmen by the National President of the Bus Conductors Association of Nigeria (BCAN), Comrade Israel Adeshola.

A bus conductor doing his job. play

A bus conductor doing his job.

(Punch)

Bus conductors’ association in Lagos state are rebranding their profession, by asking its members to wear uniforms and name tags.

According to reports, the decision was made to support the Lagos state government’s Smart City Initiative.

This was made known to Vanguard by the National President of the Bus Conductors Association of Nigeria (BCAN), Comrade Israel Adeshola.

Adeshola said "The re-branding of bus conductors in the state which is in partnership with the Lagos State Government is a project that has been in the master plan of the state government in a way to stem criminal activities and also protect the lives and properties of Lagosians.

‘’The BCAN has been partnering with the state government through the ministry of transportation to train members of the association who are now registered by the government."

He said the move will improve the perception of most people about conductors, adding that it will make the job more attractive.

The Bus Conductors Association of Nigeria (BCAN) boss also called on Lagosians to support the intitiative.

