In Adamawa :  APDA holds inaugural meeting, tasks members on 2019 elections

He said that members must be ready to prove to Nigerians that it was committed to bringing the needed change.

The Adamawa chapter of the newly registered Advanced People’s Democratic Alliance (APDA) on Saturday held its inaugural meeting in Yola with a call on members to mobilize for the party’s victory in 2019 elections.

Speaking at the meeting in Yola, the state Chairman of the party,  Alhaji Umar Bello said that the party was the “new messiah” for Nigerians.

Bello said that as a new political party that was committed to taking power at all levels, members must be ready to prove to Nigerians that it was committed to bringing the needed change.

“The success of any brand lies in the strategic approach of its handlers to articulate a massive campaign programme aimed at creating awareness about its effectiveness, reliability and most importantly its quality which in turn leads to its acceptability.

“As a new political party which strives to clinch power both at the centre and in most or all the Nigerian states, a concerted effort must be dissipated to convince Nigerians that APDA is their new messiah and the only viable alternative,” Bello said.

He said that the party would commence mass mobilization and sensitization in Adamawa by going from ward to ward.

We are going to embark on mass mobilization campaign down to unit level across the state so that victory shall be ours in 2019 by the grace of God," Bello said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that members of the state executives inaugurated along with the chairman included Mr Sunday Wugira as Secretary, Umar Bakari, Organizing as Secretary,  and Gideon Gangfada as Publicity Secretary.

