Health minister suspends 8 top officials at NHIS

The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole has approved the suspension of more top officials of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to pave way for thorough investigation.

In a statement by Boade Akinola, Director, Media and Public Relations of the ministry on Monday July 17, 2017, the minister had earlier suspended the Executive Secretary of NHIS, Prof. Usman Yusuf, for three months.

According to the Adewole, the suspension is in furtherance of the desire of government to have an uninterrupted and robust investigation of all petitions at the NHIS.

He named the affected officials as Olufemi Akingbade, General Manger, Zonal Coordinator, South-South zone, John Okon, General Manger, Finance Account.

Others are Mr Yusuf Fatik, General Manger, Human Resources and Administration, Shehu Adamu, Assistant General Manager, Audit, Vincent Mamdam, Assistant General Manager, Head Insurance, Safiyanu Attah, Senior Assistant Officer, Marketing.

”Mr Owen Udo Udoma, Senior Manager, Contribution Management and Innocent Abbah, Senior Assistant Officer, Planning Research and Monitoring,” he said.

Akinola quoted the minister as urging the committee to remain focused, fair and transparent in the discharge of this national task despite the sensation the development had generated.

The Acting Executive Secretary of National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Attahiru Ibrahim, has also been directed to ensure the immediate implementation of the suspension order.

