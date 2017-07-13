Attahiru Ibrahim :  New NHIS boss assumes duty

Mallam Attahiru Ibrahim, the new Acting Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) has urged the management of the scheme to fast-track easy access to healthcare delivery for Nigerians.

A statement issued by Mr Odoh Onuh, Head, Media and Public Relations of NHIS, said Ibrahim made the remarks when he addressed the staff on assumption of office at the Corporate Headquarters, on Thursday in Abuja.

Ibrahim said that the on-going re-accreditation process of Health Management Organisations (HMOs) and their monthly payment capitation was sacrosanct to his mandate as acting executive secretary of the organisation.

He solicited for cooperation and support of the staff and pledged to continue with the policies of his predecessors geared towards eliminating sharp practices in the scheme.

Ibrahim until his appointment was the General Manager Contributions Management Department in the Scheme’s Corporate Headquarters.

Ibrahim is an economist, whose wealth of experience had tremendously impacted the policy implementation of NHIS programmes and activities.

His contributions in the advancement of health insurance in the country have earned him an award for selfless service, hard work and dedication to duty, by the 50th National Council on Health.

Ibrahim is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Economist of Nigeria.