Health Minister reportedly suspends NHIS boss

Isaac Adewole Minister reportedly suspends NHIS boss over alleged fraud

It was also reported that the 54-years-old Yusuf was suspended weeks after the Senate launched investigations into his activities.

The Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, has reportedly approved the suspension of the Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme, Usman Yusuf.

According to a report by Premium Times, Yusuf was suspended as a result of alleged fraud practices in the health insurance scheme.

The Senate had reportedly accused Yusuf of corrupt expenditure of N292 million which he allegedly spent on health care training without recourse to any appropriate approving authority.

However, Yusuf has denied the allegations saying he had neither been suspended nor involved in any fraudulent dealings at the NHIS.

Who told you I have been suspended or that I did any sharp practices? The person should come forward with proofs,” he reportedly said.

The report also hinted that spokesperson of the Ministry of Health had denied knowledge of any suspension at the NHIS.

