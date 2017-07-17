Fayose sets up 2019 presidential campaign

Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose has set up a Facebook page to signify his intentions of running for the nation's presidency in the 2019 presidential elections.

Earlier today, July 17, 2017, a Facebook post had emerged stating the governor's intention to run for the nation's highest political seat.

The page, Fayose for President, started the post with, "Hello Nigerians, behold your next President!!"

It goes further to hail him as, "Pro Masses. Accessible. Ekiti State Governor. Chairman, PDP Governors' Forum. Husband and Father.. He's Peter (The Rock) Ayodele Fayose"

According to Channels TV, the governor's representatives confirmed that he would be running for the seat when the time comes.

The governor has never made it a secret that he has ambitions of ruling the country.

While speaking in Ado Ekiti last month, he had said, "I have penchant for taking powers; that one in Buhari’s hand. I will take it. I’m going straight to that villa. I’m the next president.

"I want to be the next president of Nigeria. My own won’t be this change that has brought nothing, we are going to represent the people well and tell them the truth."

He has been very critical of President Muhammadu Buhari's governance and openly antagonised the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Pulse reached out to the governor's Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, for comments but he hasn't replied.