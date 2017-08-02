Home > Local >

Boko Haram terrorists kill 7 in attack on Adamawa village

Suspected Boko Haram fighters attacked Mildu village in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa state late on Tuesday, August 1, 2017, killing seven people, and leaving 10 others injured as they burnt buildings.

According to Premium Times, the attack was completely unexpected by the community that's not so far from Sambisa Forest, the terrorist group's former base of operations.

An eyewitness said the attack, which lasted for about an hour, seems to have been targeted at the victims.

The attack was confirmed by the chairman of Madagali Local Government Area, Muhammad Yusuf, who said, "You know I travelled to Yola and my deputy just confirmed to me that seven people were killed as houses and shops (were) burnt by the rampaging Boko Haram."

The group was eventually beaten back by resistance from hunters and soldiers.

Boko Haram attacks have become more frequent over the past few months as the group's activities, mostly in Borno state, resulted in the death of over 100 people in July alone.

