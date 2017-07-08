Home > Local >

Bakassi Killings: FG summons Cameroonian Ambassador

Reports say 97 Nigerians were killed when Cameroon Gendarmes allegedly attacked residents of Bakassi.

  Published:
Signpost at the entrance of Bakassi LG play

Signpost at the entrance of Bakassi LG

(Today)

The Foreign Affairs Ministry has summoned Cameroon’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, Amb. Abbas Salahedine, to give explanations on the report of maltreatment and killings of Nigerians in the Bakassi Peninsula by Cameroonian Gendarmes

A statement by the Ministry’s Acting Spokesperson, Mrs Jane Adams, expressed dismay on the incident said to have been occasioned by alleged non-payment of taxes on fishing activities.

“The ministry has instructed the Nigerian Missions in Yaounde and Buea, to investigate the report with a view to confirming their veracity and inform Headquarters immediately.

“The ministry appeals to the Cameroonian authorities to exercise their duty of care and protection over the people of Bakassi, including other Nigerian citizens in the area,” the statement said.

A report on Friday had stated that no fewer than 97 Nigerians were killed when Cameroon Gendarmes allegedly attacked residents of Bakassi over failure to pay a N100,000 boat levy.

The report stated that the attackers sacked mainly Nigerians from Akwa Ibom, Cross River and Ondo state.

Many others were however said to have escaped at midnight with their fishing boats and arrived at Ikang in Bakassi and Ibaka in Akwa Ibom.

ALSO READ: Bakassi Strike Force lay down arms

The killing and sacking of Nigerians in former Bakassi is believed to be a violation of the 2005 Green Tree Agreement (GTA) by the Nigeria-Cameroon Mixed Commission.

The Agreement stipulated that the Bakassi returnees must be properly resettled to their natural habitat so that they can have a meaningful living.

The GTA also states that Nigerians who choose to remain in Cameroon can do so without any molestation.

  • Bakassi returnees scrambling for food at Ifa-Okon village in Essien Udim LGA, Akwa Ibom on Friday (2/5/17). 02980/2/5/2017/Isaiah Eka/HB/ICENAN 
