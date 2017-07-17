The Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has dethroned Chief Yusuf Ogundare, the suspended Baale of Shangisha in Magodo.

The monarch had been suspended for allegedly faking his own abduction on July 5, 2017.

Ogundare was on Friday, July 14, paraded by the Lagos State Police Command alongside his brother, Mohammed Adams, who was an accomplice in the alleged fake kidnap.

A statement issued on Sunday, July 16, by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Muslim Folami, the governor permanently barred Ogundare from the throne.

The statement said, "This is to inform the general public that Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has authorised the deposition and prosecution by police of Chief Yusuf Ogundare, Baale of Shangisha, with immediate effect.

"This is in accordance with Section 38, subsection 1, of the Obas and Chiefs Law of Lagos State.

"Furthermore, he (Ogundare) is to stop parading himself or discharge any of the duties attached to chieftaincy matters with immediate effect."