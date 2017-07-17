Home > Local >

Ambode removes Lagos monarch who faked own abduction

Ambode Governor removes Lagos monarch who faked own abduction

Ambode has authorised the immediate deposition and prosecution of Chief Yusuf Ogundare, Baale of Shangisha, Magodo.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos  State play

Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos  State

(Pulse.ng)

Ahmed Gov tasks Kwara monarchs on maintenance of peace
Okorocha Imo gov bans monarchs from speaking in English at official events
Oba Akiolu White cap chief says Lagos monarch was chosen by the gods
Dangote Industrialist donates N50M to victims of Ife crisis
Sa'ad Abubakar III Sultan of Sokoto says social media distracting girls from studies
Restructuring Emir of Keffi warns against disintegration of Nigeria
Sa’ad Abubakar III Polio vaccines is safe, Islamic - Sultan says
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has dethroned Chief Yusuf Ogundare,  the suspended Baale of Shangisha in Magodo.

The monarch had been suspended for allegedly faking his own abduction on July 5, 2017.

Ogundare was on Friday, July 14, paraded by the Lagos State Police Command alongside his brother, Mohammed Adams, who was an accomplice in the alleged fake kidnap.

A statement issued on Sunday, July 16, by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Muslim Folami, the governor permanently barred Ogundare from the throne.

ALSO READ: Nigerians angry after Lagos monarch humiliates Ooni of Ife (Video)

The statement said, "This is to inform the general public that Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has authorised the deposition and prosecution by police of Chief Yusuf Ogundare, Baale of Shangisha, with immediate effect.

"This is in accordance with Section 38, subsection 1, of the Obas and Chiefs Law of Lagos State.

"Furthermore, he (Ogundare) is to stop parading himself or discharge any of the duties attached to chieftaincy matters with immediate effect."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 Dino Melaye Did INEC chairman suspend recall due to blackmail from senators?bullet
2 Lai Mohammed FG to stop production of Nigerian movies, music abroad -...bullet
3 Diezani Alison Madueke US seizes properties worth $144m from ex-ministerbullet

Local

President Muhammadu Buhari
APC 'A manifesto is not a 4-year programme', says ruling party
'Davido's video for 'IF' was shot in the UK
Lai Mohammed FG to stop production of Nigerian music videos abroad - Minister says
10 reported dead as suicide bombers attack Maiduguri mosque
In Maiduguri 10 reported dead as suicide bombers attack mosque
Tanker Explosion in Calabar
In Calabar Police confirm 9 dead in tank farm explosion