5 staff killed, 4 others missing in recent UNIMAID attack

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Maiduguri chapter, on Thursday said five staff of the were killed in an attack by Boko Haram insurgents.

Dr Danny Manmam, the Chairman of the association, University of Maiduguri chapter, told newsmen in Maiduguri that four lectures were still missing.

It will be recalled that the insurgents on Tuesday attacked a team of geologist who were on an oil exploration exercise in Lake Chad basin.

The team comprised staff of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), geologists, members of Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and military personnel.

However, the Nigerian Army, in a statement on Wednesday, said it had rescued all the victims.

The statement signed by Brig Gen Sani Kukasheka, the Director, Army Public Relations, said that eight soldiers and one other person were killed in the attack.

It added that the soldiers had recovered all the corpses in the rescue operation.

However, Mamman, who wore a mournful look, said that five staff of the institution were killed in the attack.

He explained that the deceased comprise two geologists, two technologist and a driver.

“We were first elated when we heard that the military rescued the victims. But, to our dismay we discovered that they were all killed.

“Our initial hope to see them alive was dashed. The soldiers brought only dead bodies.

“Four other staff are still missing and we are seriously concerned about their safety, we do not know their whereabouts,” he said.

The Chairman listed gave the names of two of the victims as Ibrahim Yusuf and Aji Kolo.

Authorities at the university are yet to issue statement on the incident.