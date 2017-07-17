Home > Local >

10 dead as Boko Haram suicide bombers attack Maiduguri mosque

The suicide bombers were said to have detonated their explosives inside the mosque while people were observing their morning prayers.

(Daily Trust)

At least 10 persons have been reported dead as suicide bombers attacked the University of Maiduguri Mosque early morning on Monday, July 17.

Details are still sketchy but according to Daily Trust, the bombers were said to have detonated their explosives inside the mosque while people were observing their morning prayers.

However, the Sun newspaper is reporting that the attack was carried out by one female bomber.

ALSO READ: Civilians in the crossfire of Boko Haram and the military

According to the Daily Mail, the blast happened at about 5:30 am in the London Ciki area of Maiduguri

It was also gathered that there were other attacks in the Borno State capital.

Story developing.

