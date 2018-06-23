Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Womens Health >

Sarah Hyland shares hospital selfie of 'painful' swollen face

Odd Enough Sarah Hyland shares hospital selfie of 'painful' swollen face

“Sometimes a selfie is more than just a good angle or feelin cute. This time for #NationalSelfieDay, I’ve decided to share my truth.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Sarah Hyland shares hospital selfie of 'painful' swollen face play

Sarah Hyland shares hospital selfie of 'painful' swollen face

(GETTY)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Sarah Hyland revealed in a new Instagram Story that she was hospitalized on Monday.

“Sometimes a selfie is more than just a good angle or feelin cute. This time for #NationalSelfieDay, I’ve decided to share my truth. As painful as it is,” the Modern Familyactress captioned a picture of her swollen face.

“So here is my face that was torn from work against my will. But I’m very grateful it was. Health should always come first," she added, with the hashtag #stayhealthymyfriends.

play (SARAH HYLAND / INSTAGRAM: @SARAHHYLAND)

 

Sarah also shared a video of her dog licking her neck. “She knows I’m not feeling well,” she said in the video. In the caption, Sarah wrote that the video was shot the day before she was hospitalized, adding, “She was literally telling me to get treatment.”

play (SARAH HYLAND / INSTAGRAM: @SARAHHYLAND)

 

Though Sarah didn't go into details about why she was hospitalized, she's been very open in the past about suffering from kidney dysplasia, a condition where the internal structures of one or both kidneys don’t develop normally, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.

Sarah, who's 27, was born with the condition, according to a 2012 interview with Seventeen. And, in 2012, she underwent a kidney transplant (her dad gave her a kidney, BTW).

In 2017, Sarah revealed on Twitter that she had been having a bad year for her health, although she didn’t want to share details.

"I haven't had the greatest year," she wrote. "Maybe one day I'll talk about it, but for now, I'd like my privacy. I will say that this year has brought a lot of change and with that, physical changes."

Those physical changes came in the form of weight fluctuations-due to her health-which opened Sarah up to online bullying.

"I don't mind when you say that I look pregnant. Or fat. Because I know that my face is swollen from medication that is saving my life," she said, in reference to being on prednisone, a corticosteroid used to suppress the immune system and reduce inflammation and swelling, according to the National Institutes of Health.

 

Sarah also recently tweeted in March of this year that she’s been suffering from chronic pain, while also addressing her frustration with doctors "not listening."

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Women's Health

Women's Health For great female lifestyle and health tips.
(Women's Health)

Top 3

1 Beauty Bits Exactly how to treat the eczema on your facebullet
2 Fitness The 15 best Abs exercises of all timebullet
3 Girl Smarts 9 side effects of hormonal birth control every woman...bullet

Related Articles

Beauty Bits Exactly how to treat the eczema on your face
Football From Russia with love... Brief stories from the World Cup
Finance Inside notoriously ritzy Gangnam, 'the Beverly Hills of South Korea' that's home to the country's biggest celebrities
Maheeda Again! Model goes completely nude in sexiest Instagram snap
itel Brand debuts 3 smartphones on Android™ Oreo™ System [Go edition] in Nigeria
Itel Brand debuts 3 smartphones on Android™ Oreo™ System (Go edition) in Nigeria
Guy Smarts Chris Pratt and James Corden went for a hike on 'the late late show,' and it's hilarious
Beauty Bits Gwen Stefani just posted the most stunning natural makeup photo
World Cup 2018 Super Eagles arrive in Volgograd for must-win game against Iceland

Women's Health

Is aloe vera good for acne?
Beauty Bits Is aloe vera good for acne?
Can you use probiotics to fight acne?
Beauty Bits Can you use probiotics to fight acne?
Everything new on Netflix in July 2018
Girl Smarts Everything new on Netflix in July 2018
'I'm a dermatologist and I totally changed my skin routine when I was pregnant'
Girl Smarts 'I'm a dermatologist and I totally changed my skin routine when I was pregnant'